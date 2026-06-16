Detroit Pistons Early NBA Championship Odds For the 2026-27 Season

The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to capture their first championship in 53 years. With the 2025-26 NBA season officially in the books, it’s never too early to look ahead and debate who next season’s championship contenders could be. The Detroit Pistons look to be one of them.

After earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and winning 60 games during the regular season, the Pistons' aspirations of reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 2005 were cut short in the Eastern Conference Semifinals as Detroit lost a tough seven-game series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Pistons 2027 NBA Championship Odds

May 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles against Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Dean Wade (32) in the second half during game seven of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Entering the 2026-27 season, it’ll be a challenge for the Pistons to reach 60 wins for the second consecutive season, but they look to take the next step toward a championship, their first since 2004. According to early NBA championship odds, the Pistons are considered one of the top favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook with 30-1 odds.

Three Eastern Conference teams are ahead of the Pistons in odds to win the NBA championship: the Boston Celtics (+550), the New York Knicks (+650), and the Indiana Pacers (28-1).

With star Jayson Tatum at full strength and recent rumors about a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Celtics have a legitimate shot of making it back to the NBA Finals after a two-year absence since winning the title in 2024.

The 2025 Eastern Conference champions, the Indiana Pacers, also look to complete a comeback season with Tyrese Haliburton expected to be back at full strength after missing the entire 2025-26 season recovering from a torn right Achilles tendon, which he suffered in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

How Can Pistons Improve Championship Odds

May 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Pistons' chances at a championship next season will be determined by how they approach this offseason. It’s clear that after falling short against the Cavaliers, star Cade Cunningham needs more support, and that starts by giving him a co-star.

Several candidates have emerged as potential co-stars for Cunningham, including Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr., and New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III.

Any one of those three candidates could help the Pistons take the next step toward a championship. Murphy has emerged as a contender for the Pistons, as they’ve been rumored to bebattling the Pacers for acquiring him.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.