Detroit Pistons Release 2026 Summer League Schedule: Here's What to Know

While attention is currently centered on free agency, the Detroit Pistons officially released their schedule for the 2026 NBA Summer League on Friday. The annual NBA summer event is scheduled from July 9 to 19 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

The Detroit Pistons Full Summer League Schedule

The Pistons are set to open Summer League play against the Philadelphia 76ers on July 9, with tip-off scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET at the Cox Pavilion.

The other matchups on the Pistons Summer League schedule include games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks on July 12 and 13. The Pistons' final official scheduled game of Summer League play will be against the Phoenix Suns at 6 p.m ET on July 15, with the game broadcast on ESPNU.

As for the Pistons' final game of the Summer League, that will be announced before the start of the semifinals on July 18. To compete for the Summer League title, the Pistons must finish in the top four.

Last season, the Pistons went 3-2 in the Summer League with losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs. In last year’s tournament, the Pistons were led by one of their promising young players, forward Ron Holland II, who Detroit took No. 5 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. In the tournament, Holland averaged 21.7 points across three Summer League games for the Pistons.

Ebuka Okorie Set to Play In Summer League

Jun 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons first round pick Ebuka Okorie greets Detroit Tigers mascot Paws before their game against the Houston Astros at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

While the Pistons have not yet officially released their full roster for the Summer League tournament, first-round draft pick Ebuka Okorie and rookie Ugonna Onyenso from the Virginia Cavaliers will both be on the team.

The Pistons traded up in the first round with the Memphis Grizzlies to acquire Okorie at No. 17 overall in the draft. In his one season with the Cardinal, Okorie averaged 23.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

As for Onyenso, the Pistons originally didn’t own a second-round pick but managed to acquire the former Virginia center at No. 53 overall in the draft. The New York Knicks selected Onyenso before the Pistons selected him in the draft. In return, the Knicks received cash considerations.

In his one season with the Cavaliers following previous stints with the Kansas State Wildcats and Kentucky Wildcats, Onyenso played in 36 games for Virginia, averaging 6.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game.