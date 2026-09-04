Best and Worst Case Scenarios for Detroit Pistons This Season
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Training camp is almost here for the Detroit Pistons as they begin their first preparations for the 2026-27 NBA season and their third year under coach J.B. Bickerstaff. The Pistons are a little over a month away from tipping off the 2026-27 season on Oct. 20 against the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena.
The Pistons took much of the NBA by surprise last season, breezing through the Eastern Conference to earn the No. 1 seed and 60 wins. Detroit's hopes of winning their first NBA championship since 2004, however, were cut short when the Cleveland Cavaliers bested them in a thrilling seven-game Eastern Conference Semifinals series.
Now with that series loss behind them and attention focused on the 2026-27 season, the Pistons have their sights on the NBA title as they look to deliver the city of Detroit its first professional sports title since 2008.
As last season proved, there is much that could go according to plan and won’t for the Pistons. Here are the best and worst-case scenarios for the Pistons entering the 2026-27 NBA season with higher expectations.
Best Case: Eastern Conference Finals
While many would expect the best-case scenario for the Pistons to be making the NBA Finals, given how the Eastern Conference improved this offseason and the lack of aggression general manager Trajan Langdon showed in his moves, the roster isn't where it needs to be to win an NBA championship, as some suggest.
Of course, that could change if the Pistons opt to make a blockbuster move at next season’s trade deadline to acquire Cade Cunningham’s co-star. Right now, however, I don’t see the Pistons going any farther than the Eastern Conference Finals, especially given the group of talented teams they'll have to face.
The recent FanDuel Sportsbook NBA championship odds reflect that. The Pistons currently have the seventh-best odds in the Eastern Conference to win the NBA championship at +2700. The six Eastern Conference teams ahead of the Pistons include the New York Knicks (+950), Philadelphia 76ers (+1000), Boston Celtics (+1400), Toronto Raptors (+2200), and Cleveland Cavaliers (+2500).
As last year showed, however, when the odds are stacked against them, that’s when the Pistons thrive, and they look to follow that same formula this season in a gauntlet of the Eastern Conference.
Worst Case Scenario: First Round Playoff Loss
Even in an improved Eastern Conference, I still think the Pistons will find a way to earn a top-five seed as their toughness and physicality on both ends of the court will come through.
However, winning a playoff series is never guaranteed, as last season showed when they rallied from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Orlando Magic. Several Eastern Conference teams the Pistons could face in the first round are more than capable of taking them out, and that could very well happen.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Caden Handwork is a passionate sports writer for Detroit Pistons On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. In addition to his work with Detroit Pistons On SI he is also a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Caden also has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. As a Metro Detroit native, Caden brings unique storytelling and knowledge about the Detroit Pistons.Follow cadenhandwork17