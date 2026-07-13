Detroit Pistons Summer League Standouts From Win Over Cleveland Cavaliers

The Detroit Pistons defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-94 on Sunday to earn their first win of NBA Summer League action in Las Vegas. With the win, the Pistons are now 1-1 in Summer League play after dropping Thursday’s opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Several of the Pistons' key Summer League players put together impressive performances in the win. Here’s a look at the three Pistons players who stood out in Sunday’s win over the Cavaliers.

Chaz Lanier

Oct 6, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Chaz Lanier (20) saves the ball from going out of bounds during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 second-round pick Chaz Lanier broke out for the Pistons against the Cavaliers. The former Tennessee Volunteers guard led the Pistons in scoring with 25 points, including knocking down seven three-pointers on 12 attempts.

Lanier, fresh off a 12-point performance against the 76ers in Thursday’s opener, was much more aggressive in Sunday’s game, and it paid off in a major way for the Pistons. 17 of Lanier’s 25 points came in the first quarter, which helped set the tone early in the Pistons' win over the Cavaliers.

Lanier, in his rookie season with the Pistons this past year, played in 34 games, averaging 2.4 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game. As the Summer League progresses, Lanier will look to continue showcasing his skills as he gears up for his second NBA season, where he hopes to take a step forward.

Brice Williams and Isaac Jones

Following Lanier’s leading performance, Motor City Cruise forward Brice Williams and Pistons two-way forward Isaac Jones also scored in double figures for the Pistons. Williams scored 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting while Jones added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Pistons.

Ebuka Okorie

Dec 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) before the game against the CSUN Matadors at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fresh off his impressive Summer League debut, No. 17 overall pick Ebuka Okorie had another stout performance for the Pistons against the Cavaliers. In the win over the 76ers, Okorie totaled 14 points and six assists.

Similar to his performance in his Summer League debut, Okorie also had an impact on the defensive end, recording seven steals. As the Pistons prepare to face the New York Knicks on Monday and the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, Okorie looks to continue showing why Detroit selected him at No. 17 overall.

What’s Next For Pistons In Summer League

The Pistons' next Summer League matchup against the Knicks is scheduled for Monday at 4:00 p.m. ET at the Cox Pavilion, with the game broadcast on Prime Video. The Knicks are still in search of their first Summer League win after getting blown out in their first two games against the Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs.