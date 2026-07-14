How to Watch Detroit Pistons Summer League Matchup vs. Phoenix Suns

The Detroit Pistons are set to play their final scheduled game of the NBA Summer League on Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns. With a 1-2 record in Summer League action following their 86-75 loss to the New York Knicks, the Pistons look to finish strong against the Phoenix Suns before their fifth game, which has yet to be determined.

The Suns post a 2-1 record in the Summer League, with their one loss coming against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Here’s how Pistons fans can watch Detroit’s Summer League matchup against the Suns on Wednesday.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Suns Summer League Matchup

Channel: ESPNU

TV: 6 p.m. ET

How the Pistons Have Fared in Summer League

Jan 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Chaz Lanier (20) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Chicago Bulls in the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite posting a 1-2 overall record in the Summer League with their one win coming against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, the Pistons have seen some positive performances from some of their young players.

One of those players who has put together some strong performances is 2025 second-round draft pick and former Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier. In the last two Summer League games, Lanier has led Detroit, combining for 49 points and knocking down 15 three-pointers.

In Monday’s loss to the Knicks, Lanier led the Pistons with 25 points, three rebounds, and three assists. Lanier also knocked down seven three-pointers on 12 attempts.

Ebuka Okorie's Performance During Summer League

Dec 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) during the first half against the CSUN Matadors at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pistons No. 17 overall pick Ebuka Okorie has also shown flashes of his NBA potential throughout Detroit’s three Summer League games, despite some struggling moments.

Okorie, the former Stanford Cardinal guard, has scored in double figures in every game for the Pistons. While his shooting percentage could be better and he has experienced his ups and downs throughout the Summer League, Okorie has shown why the Pistons selected him at No. 17 overall in the draft.

Okorie’s best performance in the Summer League came in the Pistons opening loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, in which he scored 20 points, four assists, two steals, and one assist on 8-for-16 shooting from the field.

Pistons two-way center Isaac Jones has also made an impact for the Pistons, leading Detroit in the opener against the 76ers, scoring 22 points. While the Pistons are out of play for the Summer League championship, they still have the opportunity to finish with a winning record in the competition with a win over the Suns and a to-be-determined fifth opponent.

Last year, the Pistons went 3-2 in the Summer League and look to match that record with two wins to end the NBA’s offseason competition.