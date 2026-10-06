How Every Detroit Pistons Newcomer Performed In Preseason Opener

Trailing by double digits in the second half, the Detroit Pistons rallied to defeat the Phoenix Suns 109-107 in their preseason opener at Little Caesars Arena on Monday night.

It was the first of four preseason games that the Pistons will play before they tip off the 2026-27 season at LCA against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 20. Several newcomers, including John Collins, Isaiah Joe, Taurean Prince, and Ebuka Okorie, made their Pistons debut on Monday night against the Suns. Here’s how all four players performed in the preseason opener.

Ebuka Okorie

Oct 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ebuka Okorie (23) tries to keep the ball away from Phoenix Suns guard Kennedy Chandler (2) in the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Okorie scored the game-winning bucket in the Pistons' down-to-the-wire preseason win over the Suns. Earning most of his playing time in the second half, running the point. Okorie did an excellent job commanding the floor and showing his playmaking skills as the Pistons No. 17 overall pick.

Okorie finished with seven points off the bench on 3-of-4 shooting. It was a strong preseason debut for Okorie, who enters his rookie season with great potential. In one season with the Stanford Cardinal, Okorie averaged 23.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

John Collins

Oct 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward John Collins (20) in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It didn’t take long for John Collins to show his toughness as a Piston. In the first quarter, Collins grabbed Suns forward Dillon Brooks by the throat, which resulted in a scuffle and a double tech for both teams. This altercation occurred five minutes into the preseason. Just imagine what the regular season will be like for Collins and the Pistons.

John Collins grabs Dillon Brooks by the throat. 😳 pic.twitter.com/ES4M4UCL3x — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 5, 2026

Collins earned starting minutes for the Pistons, finishing with 10 points, three rebounds, and two steals on 5-of-7 shooting. A nine-year NBA veteran entering his 10th season, Collins replaces Tobias Harris in the starting lineup after the former Pistons forward departed for the San Antonio Spurs this offseason.

In his one season with the Clippers last year, Collins averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game. Collins has also spent his career with the Atlanta Hawks (2017-2023) and the Utah Jazz (2023-2025).

Taurean Prince

Oct 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons players Taurean Prince, left, and saac Jones, thump into each other to get hyped up before their game against the Phoenix Suns at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taurean Prince, whom the Pistons acquired in a trade that sent Caris LeVert to the Milwaukee Bucks, scored three points, one rebound, and a steal in his preseason debut for Detroit. Prince arrives in the Motor City after a 2025-26 season with the Bucks, where he averaged 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

Isaiah Joe

Oct 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Isaiah Joe (17) takes the ball up the court against the Phoenix Suns in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe was traded to Detroit to improve the Pistons' three-point shooting, and fans saw him in action for the first time on Monday night.

In Monday’s preseason win over the Suns, Joe scored seven points, two rebounds, and one assist, but went 1-of-6 from three-point range. Last season with the Thunder, Joe averaged 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, while shooting 42.3 percent from beyond the arc.