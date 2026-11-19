Behind 20 points from John Collins, the Detroit Pistons defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 122-109 on Wednesday night.

Javonte Green added 18 points, Daniss Jenkins had 17 points and nine assists, and Paul Reed also finished with 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting for the Pistons, who were without Cade Cunningham for the second game of a back-to-back due to knee soreness.

Bball Paul can do it all pic.twitter.com/ebUJEkhN8F — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 19, 2026

"That's the blessing of this group," coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "If one guy goes down or eight guys go down, they all play the same way. They all want to share the game. That was a point of emphasis coming into this game - making sure we were sharing the ball and sharing the game."

But as the Pistons completed a four-game road trip and finished it a successful 3-1, while winning five of their last six, capped with this win over the Pelicans, what was blurred in the latest win? What was pivotal but missed out?

Let’s explore…

John Collins: Ironman (of sorts)

With Cunningham absent from the lineup, mainly to rest his right knee, the Pistons played without three of their usual starting five, with Jalen Duren and Duncan Robinson also out.

This makes Collins the only player in the starting five who has played in every game so far this season.

And he scored a team-high 20 points on 4-for-6 shooting from three-point range.

Isaiah Joe hasn’t missed a beat

After missing 10 straight games, it’s natural for any coach to ease that returning player into the rotation for the first two games before reverting them to their usual role.

Well, Bickerstaff couldn’t do that properly with Isaiah Joe, but as Joe made his long-awaited comeback, he slotted right in and played well.

Showing zero signs of court rust, Joe knocked down 3-of-5 attempts from three-point range to chip in with 11 points in just 15 minutes off the bench.

This helped Detroit shoot an impressive 17-of-32 from beyond the arc with great shot selection and patient build-up play.

"It feels good to be back and to get some live reps out there," Joe told The Detroit News.

"I have fallen on my tailbone before, but this might've been the worst I've had. ... To be honest, I think sitting out so many games helps you learn from a different point of view. Being able to see what is going on, I was able to learn a lot about this system while watching."

Chaz Lanier enjoys a season-high night and a team-high you didn’t notice

Alongside solid showings from Javonte Green (18 points) and reserve center Paul Reed (17 points on 7-for-9 shooting), Chaz Lanier quietly delivered crucial minutes, and made the most of his time on the floor.

Lanier played a season-high 15 minutes and drained three triples for nine points, finishing with a team-best +8 plus-minus.

Lanier, called up from their G League affiliate, Motor City Cruise, didn’t look out of place, slotted right in and hit the shots he needed to hit. He was in control throughout and helped the Pistons off the bench.