Pros and Cons of Detroit Pistons Trading for Tyler Herro

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro could be on the move this offseason, and the Detroit Pistons are one team that may be fortunate to acquire him. After a 2025-26 season in which Herro only played 33 games as he battled through injuries, if traded, the Heat guard is looking for a fresh start on a championship contender.

With the Pistons looking to address several needs this offseason after falling in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Herro could be an addition that helps Detroit take a step forward next season. Here’s one pro and a con of acquiring Herro this offseason.

Pro: Excellent Three-Point Shooting

Mar 30, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) reacts after scoring against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

For a Pistons team that ranked near the bottom of the NBA in three-point shooting percentage last season, bringing in a player like Herro, who has excelled as a shooter from deep since his college career with the Kentucky Wildcats, could be massive for Detroit.

In the games that he played for the Heat last season, Herro averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, and shot 37.8 percent from three-point range. Over the course of his seven seasons in the NBA with the Heat, Herro has a three-point shooting percentage of 38.2 percent.

A potential trade for Herro could include the Pistons trading Isaiah Stewart, Caris LeVert, and a draft pick. If the Pistons can acquire Herro and keep another one of their top three-point shooters, Duncan Robinson, Detroit’s shooting from beyond the arc will take a major leap next season.

Con: Potentially Missing Out On Trey Murphy III

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) reacts after dunking against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

If the Pistons do acquire Herro this offseason, adding New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III is likely off the table for Detroit. While there are ways the Pistons could clear cap space to add both, it would be an extremely difficult process for Detroit.

Murphy is considered one of the top young defenders in the NBA, and pairing him with Ausar Thompson this offseason is a dream trade scenario for Pistons fans. Last season, Murphy finished eleventh in the NBA in steals, averaging 1.5 per game.

In addition to his dominance on defense, Murphy is also a talented scorer. Last season with the Pelicans, he averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 47.0 percent from the field. What the Pistons decide to do this offseason will be up to general manager Trajan Langdon, but fans hope it puts the franchise in the best position to win a championship.