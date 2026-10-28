How The Pistons Can Bounce Back Against a Tough Hornets Squad

The Detroit Pistons have had a great start to the season, going 3 and 1 beating good teams in the process.

In their most recent game, the winless Knicks finally got a win added to their name while forcing the Pistons into a poor shooting night.

The Pistons shot 37 for 87 (43%) from the field and 9 for 37 (24%) from the three-point range. The Pistons jumped out to a fast start, leading 38 to 25 after the first quarter, but then scored only 25 total points in the second and third quarters.

This matchup between the Hornets and Pistons will not be easy, but here are some ways the Pistons can bounce back and get a win.

Oct 27, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed (7) controls the ball against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ride the hot hand

Paul Reed has been a player who has really stepped up and been a bright spot in place of Jalen Duren.

The past three games Reed has scored 19 points 11 rebounds against Miami, eight points eights rebounds against Philly and then last night against the Knicks scoring 22 points with nine rebounds.

Reed will suit up tonight against the Hornets, and the Pistons will need his toughness and ability to alter shots at the rim. His scoring ability has allowed this Pistons team to thrive and find an identity even without their All-Star center.

Oct 27, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shooting

A night where shooting played a role in the Pistons falling short. They shot 14 of 24 (58%) from the free-throw line and 24% from the three-point range.

The top shooters on this team, Duncan Robinson and Cade Cunningham, both had only two threes between them. Robinson was 2-for-10, while Cunningham was 2-for-7. Javonte Green, who has been a solid piece off the bench, shot 1-for-6 from three as well.

It will be tough for the rhythm of the shots coming off a back-to-back for the Pistons, but if they can find a way to shoot better from three and the free-throw line, they can give themselves a good chance to win.

Oct 27, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defending without fouling

This is a tough task in the NBA with so many skilled scorers able to draw contact and foul at an elite level. Jalen Brunson is a tough cover for any defender, but on multiple occasions he was able to draw fouls on Pistons defenders, getting easy free throws.

Brunson shot 16 free throws by himself, and the main defender against him is Ausar Thompson, who is an exceptional defender but got caught a few times on the foul bait.

Paul Reed got his 5th foul in the third period as well, so that shows the Pistons have to do better against the Hornets when it comes to fouling.

Oct 27, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) controls the ball against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit won every matchup last season, going 5- 0 against this Hornets squad, but could be without Thompson tonight. The Hornets have not won since Nov 21, 2024.

The Pistons look to get back in the win column tonight at 7 p.m from Little Caesars Arena.