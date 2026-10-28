How The Pistons Can Bounce Back Against a Tough Hornets Squad
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The Detroit Pistons have had a great start to the season, going 3 and 1 beating good teams in the process.
In their most recent game, the winless Knicks finally got a win added to their name while forcing the Pistons into a poor shooting night.
The Pistons shot 37 for 87 (43%) from the field and 9 for 37 (24%) from the three-point range. The Pistons jumped out to a fast start, leading 38 to 25 after the first quarter, but then scored only 25 total points in the second and third quarters.
This matchup between the Hornets and Pistons will not be easy, but here are some ways the Pistons can bounce back and get a win.
Ride the hot hand
Paul Reed has been a player who has really stepped up and been a bright spot in place of Jalen Duren.
The past three games Reed has scored 19 points 11 rebounds against Miami, eight points eights rebounds against Philly and then last night against the Knicks scoring 22 points with nine rebounds.
Reed will suit up tonight against the Hornets, and the Pistons will need his toughness and ability to alter shots at the rim. His scoring ability has allowed this Pistons team to thrive and find an identity even without their All-Star center.
Shooting
A night where shooting played a role in the Pistons falling short. They shot 14 of 24 (58%) from the free-throw line and 24% from the three-point range.
The top shooters on this team, Duncan Robinson and Cade Cunningham, both had only two threes between them. Robinson was 2-for-10, while Cunningham was 2-for-7. Javonte Green, who has been a solid piece off the bench, shot 1-for-6 from three as well.
It will be tough for the rhythm of the shots coming off a back-to-back for the Pistons, but if they can find a way to shoot better from three and the free-throw line, they can give themselves a good chance to win.
Defending without fouling
This is a tough task in the NBA with so many skilled scorers able to draw contact and foul at an elite level. Jalen Brunson is a tough cover for any defender, but on multiple occasions he was able to draw fouls on Pistons defenders, getting easy free throws.
Brunson shot 16 free throws by himself, and the main defender against him is Ausar Thompson, who is an exceptional defender but got caught a few times on the foul bait.
Paul Reed got his 5th foul in the third period as well, so that shows the Pistons have to do better against the Hornets when it comes to fouling.
Detroit won every matchup last season, going 5- 0 against this Hornets squad, but could be without Thompson tonight. The Hornets have not won since Nov 21, 2024.
The Pistons look to get back in the win column tonight at 7 p.m from Little Caesars Arena.
Brett Alberts is a senior at Ashland University with a major in Digital Media Production and a minor in Digital Media Journalism. He played two years of collegiate basketball but stopped to focus on the sports media industry. He is a lifelong basketball fan and football fan.