Updated Detroit Pistons Starting Lineup vs. New York Knicks

Detroit is the only remaining undefeated team in the Eastern Conference. They have looked very impressive in their 3-0 start, coming off a 106-93 victory against the star-studded Philadelphia 76ers.

Coming off their dominant championship run, the New York Knicks have begun the season 0-3. No defending champion has lost their first three games since the 2011-12 Dallas Mavericks. They are in for a tough task on Tuesday against a terrific defensive Pistons squad.

Why Are the Knicks 0-3?

Oct 25, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after getting called for a foul in the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York won their title last season with a dominant offense, led by Jalen Brunson’s scoring and Karl-Anthony Towns’ terrific combination of post playmaking and perimeter shooting. Their role players hit timely shots, with OG Anunoby playing elite on both sides of the ball, Mikal Bridges shooting efficiently and Josh Hart putting all the pieces of the puzzle together.

But through three games, the Knicks have the league’s worst offense, even though they employ the same championship starting lineup from last spring. After New York averaged a sparkling 115.8 points per game in the playoffs, they are scoring just 101.7 points this season.

Everything for the Knicks starts with Jalen Brunson. New York has been incredibly reliant on him making tough shots and exerting tons of energy in order to lead their offense. So far, Brunson is shooting just 39% from the field, 27% from three and 70% from the free throw line. He has been very inefficient, scoring 22.7 points on 21.3 shot attempts per game.

The looks for Brunson have not changed offensively. He has still gotten plenty of good shots from the mid-range and floater range in the paint. But as he gets back in condition with the rest of his team, the shots have not been able to fall. Brunson has shot 13-30 from the paint, just 43% in point-blank range. Once he starts playing better, everything will get better for his teammates.

Oct 25, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after getting hit in the face in the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Karl-Anthony Towns has played great for the Knicks, besides still getting in foul trouble on a nightly basis. But OG Anunoby has struggled from the field, while also picking up lots of fouls. Mikal Bridges has arguably been the worst starter in the league, scoring ten points in 90 minutes of play through three games, yet to make a three-pointer in ten attempts.

There is obviously plenty of time for New York to get it rolling. But their offensive problems may expose them against the Detroit Pistons.

Pistons Still Undefeated

Oct 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit has picked up where they left off last regular season, with a three-game winning streak against three East playoff hopefuls. They have kept up their defensive identity, while shooting their way into a top ten offense. Cade Cunningham has been his all-around self, but his role players have been absolutely fantastic.

Duncan Robinson has been red hot, averaging 19.7 points on 54% three point shooting. John Collins has fit in seamlessly, giving Detroit 15.0 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Even with limited run from All-NBA center Jalen Duren and All-Defensive wing Ausar Thompson, the Pistons have been dominant.

Last year, Detroit completely dominated New York in the regular season, sweeping their three-game series by a combined 84 points. If the Pistons could have made the Eastern Conference Finals, maybe they are the team representing the East in the NBA Finals. With that in mind, Detroit will be motivated to take down New York while they are on the struggle bus.

Injury Report

Jan 23, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff talks to Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) and center Jalen Duren (0) on a time out against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit Pistons

Ausar Thompson (Ankle) - Game-Time Decision

Isaiah Joe (Hip) - Game-Time Decision

Jalen Duren (Hamstring) - Out

New York Knicks

Jose Alvarado (Ankle) - Out

Projected Starting Lineup

Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Duncan Robinson, Ausar Thompson, John Collins, Paul Reed

New York Knicks - Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns

Official Starting Lineup

Detroit Pistons - TBA

New York Knicks - TBA

Jerseys

Oct 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) dribbles the basketball against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit Pistons - Association (White)

New York Knicks - Statement (Black)

How to Watch and Listen

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 27

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York

TV: NBCSN, Peacock, TV20 Detroit

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket