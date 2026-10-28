Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets Preview, Availability Report

The Detroit Pistons' dominance over the New York Knicks ended Tuesday night when they suffered their first loss of the season, losing 111-97 at Madison Square Garden.

Now, the Pistons face a quick turnaround on Wednesday night, hosting a Charlotte Hornets team that provided NBA fans with three exciting matchups last season against Detroit, including several in-game brawls. Will we see more bad blood at Little Caesars Arena? Here is a preview of Wednesday night’s game as the Pistons and Hornets face off for the first time this season.

Pistons vs. Hornets Preview

Oct 27, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amid the bad blood between the two teams last year, the Pistons went 3-0 against a Hornets team that made the NBA Play-In tournament before falling to the Orlando Magic. Two of those three Pistons wins came by double digits.

The most notable matchup between the Pistons and Hornets last season was in Charlotte on Feb. 9. Detroit won 110-104 in a game that featured a brawl resulting in the suspension of four players: Isaiah Stewart, Miles Bridges, Moussa Diabate, and Jalen Duren. Much has changed since this incident, as Isaiah Stewart and Miles Bridges are no longer on the Pistons and Hornets rosters.

This offseason, the Hornets lost one of their best players, LaMelo Ball, in a blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. With Ball off the roster, Brandon Miller has led the Hornets averaging 24.3 points per game.

Oct 24, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) brings the ball up the court during the second quarter against the Miami Heat at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Among the former Timberwolves acquired by the Hornets in the LaMelo Ball trade was Naz Reid. Through four games this season, Reid leads the Hornets in rebounds, averaging 9.5 per game. Known for his defense, the matchup between Reid and Ausar Thompson will be one to watch in Wednesday night’s contest between the Pistons and Hornets.

Outside of their 128-81 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Oct. 23, the Hornets have won all three of their games against the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, and Washington Wizards by single digits. If the Hornets knock off the Pistons, it could very well be a game that comes down to the wire.

Before being outscored by double digits in the second and third quarters against the Knicks, the Pistons got off to another fast start, leading 38-25 at the end of the first quarter.

Oct 27, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed (7) controls the ball against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Reed’s 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field played a role in the Pistons' strong start. With Duren sidelined for two weeks with a hamstring strain before being re-evaluated, Reed looks to continue to step up for the Pistons. Reed leads the Pistons in rebounds so far this season, averaging 8.5 per game.

With a 3-1 record, the Pistons look to bounce back from their first loss of the season with a win in front of their home crowd against the Hornets. The tip-off from LCA is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Pistons vs. Hornets Availability Report

Oct 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts during the first half against the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit Pistons

Isaiah Joe (Hip) - Game-Time Decision

Jalen Duren (Hamstring) - Out

Charlotte Hornets

Coby White (Calf) - Out

Kon Knueppel (Hamstring) - Out

Grant Williams (Hamstring) - Out

Kylan Boswell (Knee) - Out