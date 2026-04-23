J.B. Bickerstaff Says Cade Cunningham Was a Nightmare in Game 2

It’s back to where we started with the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic, with Cade Cunningham starring in Game 2.

Cunningham had 27 points, 11 assists and six rebounds as the Pistons rebounded from their Game 1 horror show to win 98-83 and level the series. It was their first playoff home win since 2008 and gave the fans a lift as the series shifts to Florida on Saturday.

Detroit head coach J.B. Bickerstaff continued with the nightmare theme when he described Cunningham’s performance in Wednesday night’s triumph – but in a good way.

“He’s him,” Bickerstaff said. “And he understands that. To have the size, agility, touch, speed, patience that he has, he’s a matchup nightmare for people.

“It takes multiple bodies to stop him. And then even that, because he can get to his spot and shoot his middy [mid-range shot], it’s hard to get to him.”

Using his size and skill to his advantage

Cunningham has a clear physical edge over every guard on Orlando’s roster, whether in size, strength, or both. He controls the tempo - operating patiently before suddenly accelerating in bursts that leave defenders scrambling, regardless of their build or height.

On the other end, his length and active hands fit seamlessly into the Pistons defensive identity, something they’ve prided themselves on during their runs in the playoffs. You just have to look at the 2004 championship-winning side for proof.

In the crucial third quarter, Cunningham scored just five points but orchestrated the offense with seven assists, sparking his teammates. Six Pistons players put up at least five points in the period, while only one Magic player managed the same.

It shows that the Pistons don’t need to rely on Cunningham for scoring as they did in a sheepish Game 1 outing. However, that area needs to be more consistent and not reserved for just a selected period.

But it was improved. Tobias Harris amassed 16 points, Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson had 11 each, and Duncan Robertson and Isaiah Stewart each scored 10.

“For us, it uplifts us. Makes us go with him,” Stewart said. “For the other team, it’s just a problem. They have to figure [it] out. They change their coverages and stuff, which helps free us up and allows us to make plays.”

Still work to do though

It was hardly surprising that Cunningham was the leader on this night, but his efficiency still needs work to get the Pistons over the line.

His plus-minus rating was a 16, mainly due to his seven turnovers, going 1-for-6 from three-point land and going 50% from the foul line on eight attempts.

For a player who was a 34% three-pointer and an 81% free throw shooter for the season, he knows improvements must be made. But Cunningham was upbeat, especially as the Pistons bagged a first playoff win at home since 2008.

“Yeah, it feels great, one of many for this playoff run,” Cunningham said.

“But it was great to get that off our backs. You know, they brought a lot of engine to us all year. And, to give them a win finally at the crib, feels good. We’ll need more energy. long run for us.”

Both teams will now have two days to prepare for Game 3, which will be pivotal, as they traditionally are.

Detroit hasn't advanced beyond the first playoff round in 18 years, and Orlando hasn’t reached the second round in 16 years.

Whoever the victor will be in Game 3 could already have a foot in the next round.