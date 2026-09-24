Jalen Duren and the Pistons Reportedly Far From a Resolution

Early in the offseason, the Pistons made it clear that Jalen Duren had disappointed the organization throughout the entirety of the playoffs.

There was an emphasis that this unfortunate showing would have an effect on Duren's extension negotiations.

Duren's offseason recap

In the meantime, the Pistons lowballed Duren, shopped him around the league, and nearly dealt him to the Kings for Sabonis, who currently earns what Duren has been requesting all offseason. To the average fan, this is just normal NBA offseason business.

To Duren, this whole situation has been wildly disrespectful. Between the initial offer and shopping him for a player of the same position making his desired salary, it’s pretty obvious the Pistons have little faith in Duren’s skills.

Recent news

Most recently, the Pistons offered Jalen Duren a fully guaranteed five-year, $200 million deal that he subsequently rejected yet again. Detroit should feel that this rejection is personal.

When the offseason opened, it was apparent that Duren would no longer be receiving a full maximum contract offer from any team following that atrocious playoff showing. However, I personally believe that had the Pistons initially offered Duren this exact same deal back in June, he would have accepted.

Now the Pistons need to evaluate whether or not this is a problem that more money can fix. If Duren is willing to decline the full maximum extension, then the Pistons will be forced to sign and trade him for scraps or let him walk entirely.

The Pistons were always playing a dangerous game by waiting so long to extend their youth. In the case of Jaden Ivey, it may have worked in the Pistons favor. However, Jalen Duren is fresh off making an All-NBA team and is looking to receive his first non-rookie-scale contract.

It never appeared to be the Pistons' intention to move on from Duren, which makes this situation all the more baffling. With recent reports saying Duren could want a change of scenery and that he feels disrespected by the Pistons, it’s very possible that the two sides are locked in a stalemate.

What's next?

If Duren really does want out of Detroit, it won’t exactly be that easy. Since he’s a restricted free agent, he will have the option to sign his qualifying offer for about $10 million starting on October 1st. This is the most likely path forward.

While it might seem smarter for Duren to sign even a 1-year deal with another team if he really wants out of Detroit that badly, the Pistons would still reserve the right to match whatever deal he signs to force him to stay in Detroit.

It would be extremely wise of the Pistons if they could identify the reasons Duren might want a change of scenery and to amend those issues immediately.

Until some sort of understanding can be reached, the two sides are unlikely to agree on any extension that would keep Jalen Duren in Detroit.