Javonte Green Returning to Pistons on One Year Deal

After his first full season with the Detroit Pistons, forward Javonte Green is returning to the Motor City as he intends to re-sign with the franchise.

Green and the Pistons have agreed to a one-year, $3.95 million deal, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. Green returns as the only player on the Pistons roster to play in all 82 regular-season games this past year, and he looks to continue that consistency with Detroit.

Javonte Green's First Season With Pistons

Mar 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green (31) looks on during first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green joined the Pistons as a free agent last offseason after spending the 2024-25 NBA season with the New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers. During the regular season with the Pistons, Green started in six of the 82 games he played, averaging 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.7 assists, while shooting 44.7 percent from the field.

As for the postseason, Green appeared in 11 of the 14 playoff games for the Pistons, averaging 2.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.3 assists. Green scored no more than five points during a playoff game for the Pistons this past season.

With Green’s return, along with the other additions by the Pistons this offseason, including Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins and Oklahoma City guard Isaiah Joe, it’ll be interesting to see how he fits in Detroit’s rotation during the 2026-27 season.

Pistons 2026 first-round draft pick guard Ebuka Okorie from the Stanford Cardinal also looks to have a consistent role in Detroit's rotation next season.

Pistons Other Free Agent Agreements

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the second half in game six of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green becomes the third Pistons free agent to reach an agreement this offseason. He joins guard Kevin Huerter as a free agent to agree to an extension with the Pistons, while Tobias Harris is leaving the Pistons to join Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs after agreeing to a two-year, $31 million contract.

With the agreement of Green and Huerter, along with the decision by Harris to depart for San Antonio, Pistons fans are still holding out on what happens with star center Jalen Duren. The Pistons look to extend Duren, but could also add a big name to their roster in a sign-and-trade.

With the return of Green, the Pistons have more than 15 players on their 15-man roster. Given how crowded the Pistons' roster is a few days into the NBA Free Agency period, expect the Pistons to make more moves in the coming days. Will one of those be a potential Duren trade?