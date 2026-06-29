Pistons Announce Kevin Huerter Extension On Eve Of NBA Free Agency

Kevin Huerter is returning to the Motor City for the foreseeable future.

On the eve of NBA Free Agency, the Detroit Pistons intend to sign Kevin Huerter to a three-year, $27 million deal, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. Huerter stays with the Pistons after recently being traded to Detroit as part of the trade deadline deal that sent Jaden Ivey to the Chicago Bulls.

In 25 games played for the Pistons this season, Huerter averaged 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, while shooting 44.3 percent from the field. Now with the Pistons, Huerter looks to improve on his shooting from beyond the arc, as his percentage decreased after being acquired by the Pistons.

Huerter shot 29.4 percent from three-point range in 25 games with the Pistons this past season, a two percent drop from his tenure with the Bulls earlier this year. With the Bulls, Huerter shot 31.4 percent from beyond the arc.

What Return Of Huerter Means For Pistons Next Season

Mar 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Kevin Huerter (27) looks on during first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

With the return of Huerter along with the addition of Isaiah Joe from the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Pistons, who ranked near the bottom of the NBA in three-point shooting percentage last season, look to take a step forward in that category next season.

While Huerter's recent performance from beyond the arc is concerning, he has the potential to improve his shooting percentage, especially from three-point range. Huerter’s ability to be a reliable shooter next season for the Pistons and help space the floor is key for Detroit in pursuit of its first NBA championship since 2004.

What Will Other Pistons Free Agents Do?

May 9, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) celebrates after hitting a three point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of game three in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Huerter is the first of four free agents for the Pistons this offseason to announce his return to the Pistons. Now the attention turns to Jalen Duren, Tobias Harris, and Javonte Green. While Duren is likely to receive an extension to stay with the Pistons, the biggest question marks will be what Detroit does with Harris and Green.

Pistons general manager Trajan Langdon has expressed interest in bringing Harris' veteran leadership back to Detroit next season. Green, however, could be on his way out in free agency to make space for a free-agent signing for Detroit this offseason.

NBA Free Agency is scheduled to begin on Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET, where even more Pistons moves could be announced and agreed upon between current players and free agents Detroit may be pursuing.