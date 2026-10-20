Using NBA 2K to preview an upcoming season is always an intriguing way to get a glimpse into how things may shake out.

For the Detroit Pistons, they got a good taste of success.

How Did the Detroit Pistons Do?

In the regular season, NBA 2K is a huge believer in the Detroit Pistons. In 91 of the 100 simulations, the Pistons finished in the top three in the Eastern Conference.

1st: 41

2nd: 23

3rd: 27

4th: 6

5th: 1

6th: 0

7th: 0

8th: 0

9th: 1

10th: 1

11th: 0

12th: 0

13th: 0

14th: 0

15th: 0

In the 2027 NBA Playoffs, NBA 2K believed in the Pistons breaking through to become a title contender. Detroit won seven NBA championships, made the NBA Finals 16 times total and advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals 46 out of 100 times.

All NBA Award Winners

Most Valuable Player

Oct 14, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) sets up for a shot in the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cade Cunningham is obviously the most likely Piston to take home the MVP, but with how dominant the Spurs could be, it is hard not to think that Victor Wembanyama will take home the award.

76 - Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

21 - Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

1 - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Miami Heat

1 - Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

1 - Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

Rookie of the Year

Oct 9, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer (27) during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thankfully, the Detroit Pistons are out of their rebuilding phase where they have to worry too much about one of their young stars taking home Rookie of the Year.

But, if Ebuka Okorie can get himself on the floor with his offensive ability, he could maybe sneak onto an All-Rookie Team by the end of the season.

60 - Cameron Boozer, Memphis Grizzlies

25 - Caleb Wilson, Chicago Bulls

11 - Darius Acuff Jr., Sacramento Kings

4 - AJ Dybantsa, Washington Wizards

NBA Champions (Finals winners - team - Finals appearances)

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (M) is announced as the Finals MVP by NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) during the championship trophy presentation after game five of the 2026 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

32 - New York Knicks - 50

22 - Minnesota Timberwolves - 32

10 - San Antonio Spurs - 30

10 - Orlando Magic - 18

7 - Detroit Pistons - 16

6 - Portland Trail Blazers - 12

5 - Oklahoma City Thunder - 15

2 - Dallas Mavericks - 6

2 - Denver Nuggets - 2

1 - Toronto Raptors - 8

1 - Boston Celtics - 4

1 - Los Angeles Lakers - 3

1 - Cleveland Cavaliers - 3

0 - Chicago Bulls - 1

Sixth Man of the Year

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit does not have many flashy guys coming off their bench. It will be a different guy going off for them every night, whether it's the likes of Daniss Jenkins, Isaiah Joe or Paul Reed. But I don't think this is an award the Pistons will be going for.

32 - Jalen Green, Phoenix Suns

19 - Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers

18 - Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors

6 - Grayson Allen, Phoenix Suns

4 - Anthony Black, Orlando Magic

4 - Dylan Harper, San Antonio Spurs

3 - Naji Marshall, Dallas Mavericks

2 - Jrue Holiday, Portland Trail Blazers

2 - Ayo Dosunmu, Minnesota Timberwolves

2 - TJ McConnell, Indiana Pacers

2 - Jeremiah Fears, New Orleans Pelicans

2 - Moussa Diabate, Charlotte Hornets

1 - Ajay Mitchell, Oklahoma City Thunder

1 - Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers

1 - Collin Murray-Boyles, Toronto Raptors

1 - Jordan Goodwin, Phoenix Suns

Defensive Player of the Year

Feb 23, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) dribbles defended by San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) and forward Victor Wembanyama (1) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unless Victor Wembanyama gets injured and misses the 65-game requirement, this is his award to lose. But if Wemby were to miss this award, I believe Ausar Thompson is the best perimeter defender in the NBA, so he would definitely deserve some recognition as one of the top finalists for Defensive Player of the Year.

96 - Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

4 - Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons

Most Improved Player

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) shoots the ball against the Miami Heat during the second half during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the most controversial award in the league, simply because there are no metrics or statistics that determine who wins. But Detroit does have some guys that could break out. If Ausar Thompson shows improvement offensively, that would be huge for the Pistons. NBA 2K27 believes that Ron Holland and Daniss Jenkins also have a chance to take this home.

38 - Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets

21 - Kel’el Ware, Milwaukee Bucks

8 - Jared McCain, Oklahoma City Thunder

7 - Dylan Harper, San Antonio Spurs

5 - Ja’Kobe Walter, Toronto Raptors

3 - Cedric Coward, Memphis Grizzlies

3 - Anthony Black, Orlando Magic

3 - Ryan Kalkbrenner, Charlotte Hornets

2 - Carter Bryant, San Antonio Spurs

2 - Ryan Dunn, Phoenix Suns

1 - Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

1 - Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons

1 - Ron Holland II, Detroit Pistons

1 - Daniss Jenkins, Detroit Pistons

1 - Gui Santos, Golden State Warriors

1 - Jaylin Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

1 - Justin Edwards, Philadelphia 76ers

1 - Spencer Jones, Denver Nuggets

Coach of the Year

Dec 7, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff looks on during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Because Detroit finished at the top of the East so often in these awards, it only makes sense that J.B. Bickerstaff got rewarded. But in my opinion, if Bickerstaff didn't win Coach of the Year in either of the last two years, he is never winning it. I believe he should have won in 2025, 2026 and even 2022 when he got the Cavaliers back to the postseason.

23 - Mitch Johnson, San Antonio Spurs

22 - J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit Pistons

19 - Chris Finch, Minnesota Timberwolves

13 - Mike Brown, New York Knicks

12 - Sean Sweeney, Orlando Magic

5 - Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder

3 - Micah Nori, Portland Trail Blazers

2 - Dusty May, Dallas Mavericks

1 - David Adelman, Denver Nuggets