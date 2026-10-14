This Pistons Player Is The Difference Between First Round Bounce and NBA Championship

Ausar Thompson is one of the most freakish athletes that the NBA has seen in recent years.

He provides great defense and athleticism to this Pistons team.

Here are the reasons that he could help/hurt the team to being a championship or a first round exit:

Shooting

Last season, Ausar Thompson shot 52% from the field and 25% from three. In the postseason, his numbers dropped to 50.5% from the field and 14.3% from three. The team is betting big on him by extending his contract for years to come.

His shooting ability can separate him from being just a defender to a reliable scorer for this Pistons offense.

In a few preseason games, he has shown flashes of being able to shoot the midrange.

Ausar Thompson 10 PTS (5-8 FG), 2 AST, 2 REB, 3 STL, 1 BLK in 18 minutes vs. Suns



That mid-range jumper is looking nice 👀 https://t.co/NO26ckRjzl pic.twitter.com/0gGuj53Wpj — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) October 6, 2026

This will allow his game to really open up driving lanes for Cade, and be able to take his defender off the bounce and not have to rely on his athleticism on drives to the basket.

Playmaking

Another aspect of his game that can allow him to take the next step will be his playmaking. He averaged just three assists per game, and if he can increase this number, he will be a tough cover. Jalen Duren is known to be able to catch lobs, but their spacing could cause issues.

In the first two preseason games, Thompson has had two assists against the Wizards and against the Suns. This number needs to increase to allow him to create for others and himself. If he can be able to come off a pick-and-roll and use his athletic ability to help his teammates, then the sky is the limit.

Cade Cunningham needs another playmaker to go along with him. He averaged 24 points and 10 assists to lead the team in those categories.

If Thompson can find a way to increase his assist numbers, this team can take the next step.

What will happen if Thompson takes these next steps

Ausar Thompson has the chance to increase his value as a player this upcoming season after a great year achieving first-team All-Defense honors.

His defense will not be the focal point; it will be his offense. His ability to provide spacing for the offense will be huge for this team if his midrange is on point.

The big thing will be to allow Cade Cunningham to play off the ball and not expend so much energy.

The Pistons play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 13 at 8 p.m.