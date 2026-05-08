Cade Cunningham Sends Clear Message After Pistons Take 2–0 Lead Over Cavs

Cade Cunningham is not treating a 2-0 lead like comfort. If anything, he sounds like a player who knows exactly how quickly a playoff series can shift.

After the Pistons protected home court and took control early against Cleveland, Cunningham pointed back to Detroit’s first-round battle with Orlando as the reminder this team needed.

“Going through that series, realized how long a playoff series can be,” Cunningham said. “It’s a war more so than just a battle.”

That perspective matters now because Detroit is heading to Cleveland for Game 3 with a chance to put real pressure on the Cavaliers. Cunningham said the Pistons understand the line between winning and losing remains thin, even after two straight wins.

“Being up 2-0 right now, we know it’s a thin line still,” Cunningham said. “It’s one game at a time. We got to go into Cleveland now and they’re going to have their home fans around them. They’re going to have more energy in there, so got to handle our business and be focused.”

Cunningham embracing spotlight

Cunningham also embraced the closing role again. Asked about what changes for him late in games, he did not make it about reputation or labels. He made it about winning possessions.

“I just want to win games,” Cunningham said. “There’s been a lot of games down the stretch where it’s tight and we got to have productive possessions. Ball’s in my hands and I got to make plays with it.”

That showed up again in the fourth quarter, when Detroit settled itself after Cleveland’s run. Cunningham said the moment fuels him, but the responsibility is simple.

“I’m just trying to do the best by my team and make sure that I’m helping my team the best way I can,” Cunningham said.

Daniss Jenkins echoed that confidence in Cunningham afterward, calling him “our closer” and saying the Pistons trust him to create the right look late, whether as a scorer or passer.

“We know if we can do our job on the defensive end, when we get on offense, we know he going to get us a good look whether it’s by the pass or whether it’s by him taking it himself,” Jenkins said.

J.B. Bickerstaff went even further.

“Cade is just fabulous,” Bickerstaff said. “The killer closer, all the adjectives you want to talk about, he’s it. And in the fourth quarter, he does his best work.”

Now Detroit takes that closer, and a 2-0 lead, to Cleveland for Game 3.