Five Games That Could Define Detroit Pistons’ Season After All-Star Break

Once the NBA All-Star spotlight fades and the regular season grind resumes, the Detroit Pistons won’t have any time to ease back in.

It begins under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks and rolls straight into a series of heavyweight battles, with the San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, and a rejuvenated Cleveland Cavaliers all coming to town. If Detroit truly sees itself as an Eastern Conference contender, this is where that belief gets tested.

Several matchups stand out as potential turning points. Here are five pivotal games that could shape the Pistons’ season and define what they hope will be their path to the playoffs.

Vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - February 25

What could be a potential NBA Finals matchup, given the early-season form, sees the two leaders of their respective conferences go face-to-face for the first time on February 25.

The Thunder swept the series last season on their way to an NBA title, so for the Pistons, playing the champions and current Western Conference front-runners, will test Detroit’s own title credentials before they meet again on March 30 in Oklahoma City.

@ San Antonio Spurs – March 5

Out of the All-Star break, the Pistons will host the Spurs on February 23. However, their battle in San Antonio on March 5 will be another test of the Pistons’ ability to maintain their place at the summit of the Eastern Conference.

Detroit will have played seven games before they head to Texas, and a good run in that timeframe will make this a key matchup against a team currently second in the West.

Vs. Atlanta Hawks – March 25

The Pistons host the Atlanta Hawks on March 25 as they will not only look to build their case for the number one seed, but also play an Atlanta side that is looking to change their fortunes around as they are riding a three-game losing streak before the All-Star break and are clinging to the last Play-In Tournament spot.

Atlanta knows that it will have to fight in every game, desperate to keep their campaign going once the regular season ends and is currently two games ahead of the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks, who sit below it in competition for that final place.

For the Pistons, they know this game could be scrappy, physical, and feel like a playoff game, even at this early stage.

Vs. Toronto Raptors – March 31

A game that could potentially determine Detroit’s standing in the East will see them host the Toronto Raptors on March 31.

The two sides will meet in Toronto on March 5, but the Pistons hold a win over the Raptors this season – a 113-95 win on February 11, so they hold a slight advantage against a team currently gunning for a playoff spot themselves.

However, what also makes this game stand out is that Toronto’s record away from home is better than their home form, with the Raptors 16-10 on the road, and as they chase home court advantage, the Pistons will have a tough task in their own hopes of maintaining the number one seed.

Vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – April 2

The Pistons host the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 2 in another crucial game, with Detroit potentially looking to seal home-court advantage if results go their way.

But they play a Timberwolves side that seems to thrive in the postseason, and with Anthony Edwards in particular eager to steal the spotlight.

And with Minnesota fighting for a playoff spot, and currently occupying the sixth and final automatic spot, they will be a huge test of Detroit’s resolve.