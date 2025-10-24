All Pistons

Pistons’ Caris LeVert Still Dealing With Setback vs Rockets

Will Caris LeVert face the Rockets?

Justin Grasso

Sep 29, 2025; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert (8) poses for his official head shot for the 2025-26 season at the Detroit Pistons Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
Earlier this week, Caris LeVert was among multiple players making a debut with a new team. The veteran guard suited up for the Detroit Pistons for the first time.

Heading into the Pistons’ Wednesday night loss against the Chicago Bulls, LeVert was dealing with knee soreness. His status for the matchup was unclear.

However, the Pistons cleared the veteran for action, which led to LeVert taking on a role off the bench. He checked in for 21 minutes against Chicago.

Caris LeVer
Will LeVert Be In Action vs the Houston Rockets?

Leading up to Friday’s game, LeVert doesn’t seem to be in danger of missing the matchup.

According to the official NBA injury report, the Pistons have LeVert listed as probable. Barring any unexpected changes, he’s expected to be a part of the action.

What Do the Pistons Need Out of LeVert?

When the Pistons acquired LeVert, he was the player they pivoted to once it was revealed that Malik Beasley was not going to sign a multi-year deal with the team.

It’s no secret that the Pistons needed to find a way to replace Beasley’s three-point shooting off the bench. LeVert has averaged 33 percent from beyond the arc over nine seasons with multiple teams.

LeVert’s start with the Pistons hasn’t been totally promising. During his 21 minutes of action, he made 42 percent of his shots from the field, draining one of his three shots from deep. The veteran produced eight points, one rebound, and two assists.

Caris LeVer
The Pistons couldn’t overcome a slow start against the Bulls. As they trailed by over 20 points in the first half, Detroit had a lot of catching up to do in the second half. They didn’t really get an advantage over the Bulls until the fourth quarter. By then, they didn’t have enough time to formulate a comeback. As a result, the Pistons dropped to 0-1 on the season.

The Pistons will pay a visit to the Rockets for an 8 PM ET battle on Friday. If all goes as planned, LeVert will be on the court and looking to make an impact coming off the bench.

