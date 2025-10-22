Pistons Should Consider Jumbo-Sized Lineup in Jaden Ivey's Absence
On Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons are slated to kick off their regular season schedule against the Chicago Bulls. As the team prepares for this matchup, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has an important decision to make.
At the start of training camp, Detroit's starting lineup looked to be set in stone. However, that changed following the latest developments regarding Jaden Ivey. Earlier this month, the team announced he underwent a procedure on his right knee that will sideline him at least four weeks.
Ivey was a key member of the Pistons many were excited to see back in action. The former No. 5 pick was putting up his best numbers early last season, but then found himself sidelined from January on due to a leg injury.
Now, Ivey once again finds himself on the road to recovery in hopes of returning to form for the Pistons.
Ivey was expected to start in the backcourt alongside Cade Cunningham, but that won't be the case in the short term. While Bickerstaff has plenty of viable options for a fifth starter, he should consider one outside-the-box option.
That being deploying Ron Holland in what could be a jumbo-sized lineup loaded with versatility.
Holland has been working tirelessly since the end of his rookie season in hopes of having a bigger role for the Pistons in year two. He carried this momentum into Summer League, where he looked head and shoulders above the competition. Now with a chance to experiment, Detroit should consider seeing what the second-year forward can do playing starter's minutes.
Among the many areas Holland has shown improvements in his outside shooting. This helps his case to be a starter, as Detroit is going to need as much floor spacing as possible. He also provides secondary ballhandling and creation behind Cunningham, along with length and versatility on the defensive end.
During training camp, Bickerstaff said he plans to play Holland and Ausar Thompson together more in 2026. With Ivey set to be out for the next few weeks, the opportunity to do so has fallen into his lap.
This experiment could result in a clunky offense that has trouble with spacing. That said, the reward greatly outweighs the risk. If the unit of Cunningham, Thompson, Holland, Tobias Harris, and Jalen Duren can show they can hold their own on both ends, Detroit could deploy a unit with the length and athleticism capable of slowing down any team in the NBA.
