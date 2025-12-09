Detroit Pistons surprisingly interested in Anthony Davis trade

Detroit Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon has the opportunity to do something massive for his franchise.

Since being hired in 2024, Langdon has put this Pistons team in a flexible position. The team has control of their first round picks for the next seven seasons. Langdon can trade up to four of those seven picks and can include swaps as well.

Detroit is also equipped with 14 second-round picks to use in a blockbuster or smaller move to fill a specific team need. As the trade deadline approaches February 5, expect Detroit to be in trade rumors for almost all the superstars that can become available until then.

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly ready to move off of Anthony Davis already.

Mar 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates with center Jalen Duren (0) after the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Pistons linked to Anthony Davis

ESPN's Shams Charania named the Detroit Pistons as one of a few potential suitors for Dallas Mavericks big man Anthony Davis. The Mavericks infamously traded superstar forward Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis and guard Max Christie.

Whoever trades for Davis is trading for an interesting contract situation. Davis, 32, is a one-time NBA champion and turns 33-years-old in March. The five-time all-NBA big man could be a free agent following next season. This means any team trading for him before this season's deadline could be trading for one-and-a-half seasons of Davis' services. Davis has a player option following the 2026-2027 NBA season.

"Davis, who turns 33 in March, will become eligible Aug. 6 to sign up to a four-year, $275 million max extension. The extension would pay him $76 million in his age-37 season. Without an extension, he can be a free agent in 2027 if he declines his $62.8 million player option that offseason." ESPN's Shams Charania

The Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors are expected to be suitors for Anthony Davis, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/NqZlNNxAyZ — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 9, 2025

What 2025 has been like for Davis so far

NBA teams should know exactly what they're trading for with Anthony Davis at this point. Davis is averaging 19.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.6 blocks on 52% shooting from the field and 33% from three-point range.

Trading for an active Anthony Davis means trading for an absolute seven-foot bucket-getter. Trading for a consistent and healthy Davis means trading for one of the best top-10 rim protectors in the NBA. Davis is also an underrated passer for his position. His gravity on the court often draws multiple defenders and he capitalizes on double teams more often than not. Davis' ability to dominate a basketball game on his own as an offensive juggernaut is unlike many in the league.

However, Davis' inability to stay healthy can be used in negotiations to lessen his trade value. He's only started and been active for ten games this season due to injury.

"Davis' agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, has met with Mavericks interim co-general managers Michael Finley and Matt Riccardi and requested clarity about whether the franchise wants to extend Davis in the offseason or trade him ahead of the deadline. Finley and Riccardi stated the franchise wants to keep its options open and view how the team plays for the next few weeks. They have not ruled out the possibility of an extension. ESPN's Shams Charania

Expect Detroit to be active in the trade deadline. The team currently sits atop the Eastern conference with 19 wins and five losses. The start to this NBA season has been a huge surprise and now Pistons management needs to make important decisions on the future they didn't expect to be making this soon.