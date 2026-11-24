As expected for the first fortnight of the NBA season, the Detroit Pistons were reliant on Cade Cunningham to run the offense.

However, a pleasant curveball was thrown.

With a secondary scorer a reported priority over the summer, the Pistons’ front office instead focused on improving the team’s perimeter threat and floor spacing, which paid off in the opening week of the season, with players such as Daniss Jenkins and John Collins stepping up.

However, injury setbacks have hampered Detroit’s positive start, as they are currently performing inconsistently in a period of difficult games that are clustered together.

These recent injuries and roster construction choices suggest the front office may need to rethink how it builds its team around Cunningham.

A secondary scorer in the front court would be vital to the Pistons. Here’s why:

Frontcourt vulnerability

While Duncan Robinson being out has made life difficult for the Pistons, the absence of Jalen Duren has been the real game-changer.

Detroit's interior depth has also become a major vulnerability. With Duren sidelined by a hamstring strain and having appeared in only two games so far, the Pistons' rebounding numbers have plummeted faster than a stock market crash.

Last season, Detroit was ranked fourth in team rebounding percentage at 52.4%. It started brightly after the opening-night win over the Boston Celtics, but since then, that percentage has dropped.

Oct 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) protects the basketball from Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After 16 games, the Pistons are now in uncharted territory, ranked 27th overall with a meagre 48.0%.

Without Duren and the traded Isaiah Stewart, Detroit has relied heavily on Paul Reed, who is averaging 7.4 rebounds per game, and John Collins at 5.7 to anchor the paint.

Consequently, the Pistons have been outscored on second-chance points in 11 of their 16 games, including a 27–6 deficit against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Stats don’t lie

Across the first 16 games of the season, the Pistons have posted a +18.6 net rating with Duren on the floor compared to +11.1 when he is off.

However, the small 38-minute sample further highlights an immediate drop in rebounding and interior efficiency during his 14-game absence.

Yes, the Pistons have run with an undersized frontcourt in that time, but it still shows that Duren’s presence is desperately needed.

If you look at Detroit’s overall efficiency, in the 38 minutes Duren played across Detroit's opening two wins (vs. Boston and at Miami), the Pistons' offense operated at a high level.

Their offensive rating with Duren on the court is 140.5, while with him sidelined, the Pistons have dropped to 117.4. Defensively, their rating is 122.0 with Duren, while without him, it drops to 106.2.

While Detroit's defensive rating looks stronger with Duren off the floor, that split is heavily skewed by his limited 38-minute sample against high-powered offenses in Boston and Miami.

Still, the numbers are hard to ignore.