The Detroit Pistons have made a positive start to the new season, but they face a critical stretch of games that will challenge their championship credentials.

They begin an eight-game gauntlet in San Antonio on Tuesday, facing a Spurs side riding a 12-game winning run after losing their opening two.

And it’s only going to get tougher from there on out.

Why does this stretch matter?

The Pistons go into this cluster of games as a wounded side.

Detroit is currently dealing with several key absences across its frontcourt and wing rotation, with All-Star center Jalen Duren (hamstring) remaining on the shelf alongside Duncan Robinson (quad), Ron Holland II (knee), Taurean Prince, and Isaiah Joe (hip).

Getting reps to start the week



Pistons practice presented by @CallSam pic.twitter.com/MWhpxz4U5L — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 16, 2026

Those injuries have not been well timed, as the Pistons enter a pivotal part of the NBA Cup, facing the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic, and Milwaukee Bucks, with what will be a depleted roster.

Among the other games in their tough stretch, Detroit will play the New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks, Denver Nuggets, and another battle with the Magic, with all these games taking place over 13 days.

With Philadelphia (12–3) and Boston (11–3) leading the charge, Miami and Atlanta (both 8–6) are closing in. Detroit must hold firm in the top three despite the injuries plaguing them.

What makes it more important is that four of the seven different teams the Pistons play (Orlando twice) all have losing records, with the Pelicans at 5-10 and the Bucks at a woeful 1-13.

So, in this stretch, Detroit need to win as many – or all – of these games.

What to watch out for?

Cade Cunningham continues to shoulder Detroit's offensive burden, averaging 25.7 points and 7.9 assists per game.

His recent performances, including a remarkable 52-point explosion against Washington and 33 points against Miami, underscore his importance as the Pistons' secondary creators return to full strength. However, Detroit's biggest concern is on defense.

Without Jalen Duren's interior presence, the Pistons have struggled to protect the rim, with Miami exposing those weaknesses by dominating the paint and recording 14 blocks on Saturday.

That vulnerability becomes even more concerning with upcoming challenges against San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama and Denver’s Nikola Jokic.

In the meantime, veterans Kevin Huerter, John Collins and Paul Reed, alongside Daniss Jenkins, must maintain their recent scoring and rebounding contributions.

Their consistency could prove crucial in keeping Detroit competitive until key players return.