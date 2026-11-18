Cade Cunningham dropped 27 points and threw down a highlight-reel dunk on Victor Wembanyama, but his performance was so much more.

Cunningham further showed the NBA why he deserves to be in the early MVP conversation by demonstrating leadership, poise and keeping a cool head when the Spurs made their move to respond in kind.

That response proved deadly, as Cunningham not only finished with 27, but also added six assists, five rebounds, and just two turnovers in the 105-93 road win that ended the Spurs’ 12-game winning run.

"I thought it was a great team win. We were down a lot of guys who bring a lot to this team every day. So, it was next man up," Cunningham said. "We have the depth for that. I thought everyone who stepped onto the floor came with the right mindset, which added a lot to get this win."

Game by game, the Pistons fans are slowly but surely seeing the Cade Cunningham that they want to see.

Composure under pressure

Through the early adversity, Cunningham was cooler than the other side of the pillow, even as the Spurs built an early lead.

When San Antonio opened the second quarter with a 7–0 run to extend its lead to 14 points, Cunningham calmly stemmed the momentum with a pull-up mid-range jumper at the 9:52 mark.

Rather than letting the Spurs build further separation, he delivered a timely response that helped steady his team.

Although Cunningham admitted after the game that Victor Wembanyama’s interior length initially made him hesitant, he remained composed and avoided forcing low-percentage attempts.

His patience and shot selection paid off, as he finished 12-for-25 (48%) from the field while recording a game-high +16 plus-minus.

On the subject of shot selection

Rather than settling for contested three-pointers or recklessly driving into Wembanyama’s path, Cunningham showed impressive discipline by adjusting his approach to exploit what San Antonio’s defense allowed.

Instead of forcing opportunities, he recognised where the Spurs were vulnerable and went into all-out attack mode, taking advantage of those openings.

That awareness translated into a heavy emphasis on mid-range scoring, as Cunningham attempted 21 two-pointers compared to just four shots from beyond the arc.

His willingness to take what the defense offered proved instrumental in keeping Detroit’s offense productive.

Cunningham also demonstrated improved decision-making while carrying significant playmaking responsibilities.

Over 37 minutes, he recorded a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio, a considerable improvement from the 4.7 turnovers per game he averaged across his previous three career matchups against the Spurs.

"We just did not want to overly complicate things," Cunningham explained.

"We were just playing our brand of basketball. Moving the ball and making them guard several actions. We have players who are good enough. You go out there and play. Have fun with it and live with the results."