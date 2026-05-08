Winners and Losers From Detroit Pistons Game 2 Win Over Cavaliers

White towels waving and loud chants of Detroit Basketball. These were some of the many sights and sounds from the Detroit Pistons 107-97 Game 2 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons have taken a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals following their 107-97 win on Thursday night, and put themselves in a great position as the series now heads to Cleveland.

Much like Game 1, the Pistons used a strong performance down the stretch to secure the victory over the Cavaliers. Little Caesars Arena was jumping from the start, and despite another strong third quarter by the Cavaliers, the Pistons, while benefiting from the energy of their home crowd, gutted out the Game 2 win.

As the Pistons prepare to face the Cavaliers' home crowd on Saturday, here are some of the winners and losers from their Game 2 win.

Winner: Cade Cunningham

May 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder (8) in the second half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Pistons star Cade Cunningham continues to make history for Detroit in the postseason. Cunningham, who has played in 15 career postseason games, has scored 20-plus points in every one of them. His 15-game streak of recording 20-plus points in a playoff game is among the longest streaks in the NBA history.

In Game 2's win, Cunningham led the Pistons in scoring with 25 points, 10 assists, and three rebounds on 7-of-14 shooting from the field. Cunningham made key plays for the Pistons in the fourth quarter to help them gut out the Game 2 win over the Cavaliers, showing consistency from three-point range, going 3-of-6.

Loser: James Harden

May 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) in the first half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

One of the biggest storylines through two games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals series between the Pistons and Cavaliers has been James Harden’s struggles. Through two games of the series, Harden has a combined 11 turnovers.

Not only did Harden struggle with turnovers again in Game 2's loss to the Pistons, but his offensive performance was abysmal. Harden finished the game with 10 points, six rebounds, and three assists while shooting a lackluster 3-of-13 from the field and going 0-of-4 from three-point range.

Winner: Tobias Harris and Duncan Robinson

May 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) passes in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Going back to the 3-1 series comeback in the first round against the Orlando Magic, Tobias Harris and Duncan Robinson have both been difference makers for the Pistons. Through two games in the series against the Cavaliers, Robinson has combined for 36 points.

In Game 2, Robinson shot the lights out for the Pistons, making key plays in crucial moments in a second half that featured several momentum shifts. Robinson finished the win with 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field and knocked down five three-pointers for the Pistons.

Tobias Harris also continues to have an impact for the Pistons as Thursday night’s Game 2 win was his seventh straight 20-plus point game. Harris finished with 21 points and seven rebounds on 9-of-16 shooting from the field.

Harris continues to be a true veteran leader for the Pistons through the playoffs, and his impact could be one of the biggest keys in Detroit winning its first Eastern Conference title since 2005.

Loser: Cavaliers Three-Point Shooting

The Cavaliers struggled from three-point range in the loss to the Pistons, shooting 22 percent from beyond the arc. The Cavaliers only made seven three-pointers on 32 attempts in the loss to the Pistons.

For the Pistons, however, it was a different story as they shot 50 percent from three-point range, knocking down 14 three-pointers on 28 attempts, which was one of the keys in Detroit pulling out the win.