3 Things To Know Before Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game 3 Clash in Cleveland

The Detroit Pistons have a healthy 2-0 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

With the series headed back to Cleveland for game three tonight, here is where things stand for the Pistons ahead of a crucial playoff matchup.

Pistons will need another hot start in game three in Cleveland

The Pistons will need another quick start against the Cavaliers. In both game one and two the Pistons were able to jump out to healthy first quarter leads, which allowed them to rotate their players more liberally and take a few more chances with bench players.

A quick start in game three would do wonders as it could also quell the fanatic Cleveland crowd.

The Pistons will have to keep a lid on Donovan Mitchell. Detroit held Mitchell to 23 points in game one, but then allowed Mitchell to log 31 points on 11/24 efficiency from the floor. If the Pistons can hold Mitchell to 25 points or less, they will have a great chance to take a 3-0 series lead.

Pistons rebounding has been a clear advantage in series

May 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) grabs the rebound in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Pistons will have to continue dominating the glass against the Cavaliers. The Pistons out-rebounded the Cavaliers 45-41 in game one, and 42-36 in game two. Pistons big man Jalen Duren logged 10 rebounds, while Tobias Harris recorded seven rebounds in game two.

If Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham can overtake Donovan Mitchell in scoring it should set up the Pistons for success and a great chance to take a 3-0 series lead. Cunningham had 25 points and 10 assists in game two. Cunningham pitched in with three rebounds and two blocks.

Detroit has been electric from beyond the arc, and will need more of the same in game three this afternoon. Detroit shot 50 percent from three while they held the Cavaliers to 7-32 shooting from range. Duncan robinson went 5-9 from beyond the arc while Cunningham went 3-6 from downtown.

Pistons will need more production off of the bench in game three

May 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) and forward Ronald Holland II (5) go for the rebound in the second half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Outside of Daniss Jenkins, the Pistons will need more production off the bench. Isaiah Stewart logged 15 minutes in game two, but only managed two points and picked up five personal fouls. Ronald Holland nine minutes and like Stewart, only managed two points.

The Pistons take on the Cavaliers in game three in Cleveland today at 3:00 p.m. The game can be watched on NBC and Peacock.