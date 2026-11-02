Pistons' No. 1-Ranked Defense Is Proving It Doesn't Need Its Former Defensive Anchor

The Detroit Pistons sit at a 5- 1 record this season, defeating top-tier Eastern Conference teams, including the Celtics, Heat, 76ers, and the Hornets. The only loss for the Pistons has come at the hands of the New York Knicks, 111 to 97.

The Pistons rank first in the NBA in defense, giving up only about 102 points per game, which is absurd in the modern NBA, considering the highest-scoring team is the Memphis Grizzlies at 121 points per game.

The biggest takeaway so far this season is that the Pistons are still a great defensive team without their main rim protector, Jalen Duren.

Oct 30, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed (7) grabs a rebound against Brooklyn Nets center Day'ron Sharpe (20) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A big contribution to the success of the defense has been the emergence of Paul Reed. Paul Reed has stepped into the main rim protector and enforcer role after Duren went down in the 128-111 win over the Heat.

In that game, Reed finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds, establishing himself as the starting center moving forward. This season, Reed is averaging 14 points a game along with seven rebounds.

Reed has been a monster on the interior, blocking shots and causing missed shots. He has held things down on the interior for this Pistons defense, but on the perimeter, they are just as effective.

Oct 14, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) works around Detroit Pistons forward Ron Holland (5) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ron Holland has taken a big leap forward this season and has made his presence known on the defensive end.

Ron Holland's last game against the Nets in the NBA Cup had a huge game, scoring 18 points, but he had four steals to go with it.

Pistons Ron Holland II 18 PTS (6-10 FG, 2-5 3P), 3 REB, 2 AST, 4 STL, 1 BLK, +14 in 22 minutes vs. Nets



Don’t give up on him just yet… pic.twitter.com/Qwd4C51Gdb — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) October 31, 2026

He was making the right plays when he had the ball and the most important aspect of his game was that he shot efficiently from the field.

Defensively, he is a nightmare to be guarded by, and having Ausar Thompson right next to him helps his defense even more.

Oct 30, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and forward Duncan Robinson (55) react during the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defense is the best in the NBA, but there still needs to be some offense and Duncan Robinson and Cade Cunningham have delivered so far this season.

Cunningham is averaging 22 points, five rebounds and seven shooting 45% from the field. Robinson is averaging 17 points shooting 41% from the three-point line, making 3.7 threes a game.

Both of these guys have been the engine on the offense without Duren, but they both have played well on the defensive side as well. Cunningham leads the team in blocks with 1.3 a game and Robinson last game had three steals.

The Pistons are proving that they are a top team in the East no matter who is on the floor.

They have had a lot of rest over the past few days and will face the Charlotte Hornets once again at 7:30 in the Spectrum Center