Detroit Pistons May Have Found an Unexpected Solution to Their Jalen Duren Injury Problem

During the offseason, there were questions raised about whether Jalen Duren had not signed a new contract with the Detroit Pistons.

What would happen to Detroit’s drastically slimmed-down frontcourt without him? Paul Reed would have had more responsibility and minutes, and the Pistons might have had to look for bigs to fill the void.

Well, the Pistons are in that predicament now.

Even though Duren signed a new deal, he is currently sidelined for two weeks with a hamstring strain, which has pushed Reed into a role he was expected to fill in the offseason.

Duren sustained the injury in the team's 128-111 triumph over the Miami Heat. Knowing he was in pain, coach J.B. Bickerstaff wasted no time bringing Reed into the game on the very next possession.

Although losing his All-NBA center was a tough blow, Bickerstaff can take some comfort in knowing that the Pistons have a capable replacement in Reed, who is expected to step into the starting big-man role while Duren recovers.

And he has made the most of it so far. Reed had 19 points and 11 rebounds in that victory, plus a solid performance against the Philadelphia 76ers in the following clash.

"It's tough when you lose a guy who means as much to us as J.D.," Bickerstaff said. "It's tough for him to have to come back and get himself re-situated to start the year. But we have B-Ball Paul. We know that every time he steps on the floor, something is going to happen. He takes advantage of every opportunity and works at it."

How Paul Reed can help the Pistons continue their good start

While Duren excels as a traditional interior rim protector, Reed brings a different element to Detroit's frontcourt with his elite lateral quickness and defensive versatility.

His mobility lets him operate effectively beyond the paint, giving the Pistons more flexibility in pick-and-roll situations. Reed can switch onto opposing guards, disrupt perimeter actions, and contain ball handlers without sacrificing his impact around the rim.

His defensive value also extends beyond his ability to guard multiple positions. Reed's knack for generating steals and blocks, commonly referred to as "stocks," brings an aggressive, high-energy presence to Detroit's defense.

His activity and ability to create turnovers can spark transition opportunities, allowing the Pistons' guards to get out in the open floor and capitalize offensively.

On offense, Reed doesn't need a high usage rate to contribute meaningfully. Rather than needing the ball in his hands consistently, he thrives by making the most of the opportunities he gets.

His effectiveness as a screen-and-roll partner for Cade Cunningham is particularly valuable, providing the Pistons with another reliable option in their two-man game.

Reed's ability to catch the ball on the move and finish through contact makes him an effective rim-running threat. By setting solid screens, rolling hard towards the basket and providing a vertical presence, he can create additional space for Cunningham while giving Detroit a dependable finishing option around the rim.

Another important aspect of Reed's offensive game is his work on the offensive glass. He possesses an excellent instinct for tracking missed shots and positioning himself to secure second-chance opportunities.

His offensive rebounding can extend possessions, generate valuable extra points, and give Detroit another way to maintain offensive pressure.

Question is: Can he maintain it through this stretch?