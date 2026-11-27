The day after Thanksgiving provides basketball fans with a full slate of NBA Cup group play matchups as several teams eye a spot in the knockout stage. The Detroit Pistons are among those teams eyeing a trip to the knockout stage after missing out on it last season.

The one team standing in their way in their final game of NBA Cup group play is the two-win Milwaukee Bucks. A win over the Bucks on Friday night and a Raptors loss to the Nets would put the Pistons in the knockout stage. If the Raptors and Pistons win, Detroit would be holding out hope for a wild card spot.

Looking to add to what has already been a tumultuous season for the Bucks, here is a preview of Friday night’s NBA Cup group-play matchup between the Pistons and Bucks.

Pistons vs. Bucks Preview

Nov 24, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green (31), guard Elijah Harkless (94) and Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) watch for the rebound during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pistons enter Friday night’s clash against one of their fiercest Central Division foes fresh off a 104-86 road win over the Orlando Magic without Cade Cunningham. In Cunningham’s absence, Isaiah Joe led the Pistons, scoring a season-high 21 points, four rebounds, and one steal on 8-of-15 shooting.

Joe, acquired in the offseason to improve the Pistons' three-point shooting, knocked down five three-pointers in the win over the Magic. On Friday night, the Pistons will play without Cunningham, who is dealing with a right knee injury.

Even without Cunningham, it shouldn’t be much of a challenge for the Pistons against the two-win Bucks, as it's safe to say the post-Giannis Antetokounmpo era in Milwaukee isn't going very well. Posting a 2-17 overall record, the Bucks' two wins this season came by a combined 13 points against the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors.

Nov 21, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro (11) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Bucks are to pull off the stunning upset on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena, they’ll look to rely on Tyler Herro. Once a potential trade target for the Pistons this past offseason, Herro was the main piece acquired in the Giannis trade and has led the Bucks, averaging 22.3 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game.

Herro is also shooting 39.3 percent from three-point range, so the Pistons can't allow him to get hot from beyond the arc, especially since they’ll be without Duncan Robinson to replicate it.

Pistons vs. Bucks Availability Report

Detroit Pistons

Duncan Robinson (Quadriceps) - Out

Cade Cunningham (Knee) - Out

Jalen Duren (Hamstring) - Out

Ebuka Okorie (Oblique) - Out

Taurean Prince (Knee) - Out

NBA Cup East Group A Standings

Orlando Magic (3-1)

Toronto Raptors (2-1)

Detroit Pistons (2-1)

Brooklyn Nets (1-2)

Milwaukee Bucks (0-3)

Prediction

Nov 24, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) drives against Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite Cade Cunningham, Duncan Robinson, and Jalen Duren being absent, it should be smooth sailing on Friday night against the struggling Bucks. The Pistons enter Friday night’s matchup as 10.5-point favorites, according to recent DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds.

Without three of their best players again, the Pistons' Friday night game against the Bucks allows them to rely on several other key players, including Isaiah Joe, Ausar Thompson, and Daniss Jenkins.

John Collins, who’s experienced highs and lows, and Kevin Huerter will also look to make an impact. As for the result, this will be another double-digit win for the Pistons, improving to 12-6 overall and continuing to climb up the Eastern Conference ladder. The Pistons are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference behind the Philadelphia 76ers (15-4), Boston Celtics (12-6), New York Knicks (12-6), and Atlanta Hawks (11-6).

Final Score: Pistons 114, Bucks 94

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