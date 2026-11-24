The Detroit Pistons have made an encouraging start to the 2026-27 NBA season, sitting fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 10-6 record.

Despite back-to-back defeats, J.B. Bickerstaff’s side has shown promise, but may need another piece to become a genuine contender.

Detroit’s defense has been outstanding, but its offense still has room to improve. The Pistons average 113.4 points per game, ranking 15th in the NBA. Cade Cunningham leads the way, with Duncan Robinson and Daniss Jenkins contributing. Still, Detroit lacks a secondary scorer to take pressure off its star.

With the February trade deadline approaching, the Pistons could look to the market. Here are three players potentially available to take Detroit to the next level.

1. Trey Murphy III - New Orleans Pelicans

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) goes to the basket during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trey Murphy III might be the ideal fit for Detroit, bringing size, shooting and defensive versatility to an already physical team.

The 26-year-old is averaging 15.7 points per game for New Orleans. He remains an efficient shooter who can contribute without constantly needing the ball. That is particularly appealing next to Cunningham, who naturally commands possession and needs teammates who can punish defenses when he draws extra attention and double teams.

Murphy hasn't requested a trade in the same manner that his teammate Dejounte Murray has, but it's clear to all that his talents deserve to be shown in the postseason - something he hasn't really had the chance to do in New Orleans.

The price would be steep, but his fit is clear. He can score at all three levels and has the flexibility to play alongside Cunningham in the backcourt or slot in on the wing. He would give Detroit another two-way threat entering his prime, with his good-value contract running through 2028-29.

2. Tyler Herro - Milwaukee Bucks

Nov 21, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro (11) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Detroit wants an immediate injection of offense, Tyler Herro could be the answer.

Herro is an out-and-out scorer, averaging 21.3 points while shooting 45% from the field so far this season. His shot creation and ball-handling would give Cunningham another source of offense.

Milwaukee’s 1-16 start makes this an intriguing possibility. With the Bucks struggling and free agency approaching, Milwaukee may move him to recoup draft capital rather than risk losing an established scorer for nothing.

Herro may be more attainable than Murphy, although his defensive limitations are a concern. Detroit would need to weigh those factors up, but adding a proven perimeter scorer could make the Pistons far harder to contain in a playoff series.

3. Michael Porter Jr. - Brooklyn Nets

Nov 16, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) dunks the ball in the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Porter Jr. is another option if Brooklyn decides to move an established player as it continues its rebuild.

Porter is averaging around 20 points per game for a Nets team sitting at 3-12. Brooklyn is focused on its young core, including Egor Dëmin and Mikel Brown Jr., and its collection of draft assets.

The 6-foot-10 forward is also approaching free agency, making him an intriguing trade candidate. His perimeter shooting and scoring would give Detroit another threat who can punish defenses focused on Cunningham.

His defensive consistency and injury history are concerns, and any deal would need to make financial sense. Still, Porter’s ability to score over defenders and space the floor would give Detroit a different look.

Whether it is Murphy’s versatility, Herro’s shot creation or Porter’s shooting, Detroit does have options. The right addition alongside Cunningham could turn a promising team into a serious Eastern Conference proposition.