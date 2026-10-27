Pistons vs. Knicks: How Detroit Can Prove It's the Team to Beat in the East

The Detroit Pistons have started the 2026-2027 season on a roll, with three early wins against Eastern Conference powerhouses. Coming into the season, the Pistons were not expected to be a high seed in the East, but they have silenced the critics by defeating the Boston Celtics 121-113.

In their next two games, they defeated the Miami Heat 128-111 but lost Jalen Duren for two weeks with a hamstring injury. In their most recent game, they defeated the red-hot Philadelphia 76ers 106- 93 with both games on the road.

This is how the Pistons can establish themsevles as the team to beat in the East with a win tonight.

Oct 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) dribbles past Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (23) during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Perimeter shooting and bench depth

The Pistons so far this season are shooting 47% from the field and 42% from three-point range. The shooters have been on point; Duncan Robinson is averaging 19.7 points, shooting 53.6% from three-point range. Robinson has made five threes every game for the Pistons, making him deadly from the outside.

The bench players have excelled so far this season, with Daniss Jenkins and Javonte Green playing great minutes. Paul Reed is now a starter with the injury to Duren, but he was a great spark off the bench in the first game against the Celtics.

Javonte Green exploded in the opening game, scoring 19 points to help spark a 20-point comeback. Daniss Jenkins made his mark against the 76ers, scoring 18 points, shooting 55% from the field and 75% from three.

The shooting and bench production will be crucial against the Knicks on the road once again in a hostile enviornment.

Oct 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Cade Cunningham playing like a superstar

Cade Cunningham, so far this season, is leading the team in four of the five main stat categories. He averages 21 points, 8 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2 blocks per game.

Last game against the 76ers, he looked like a superstar, scoring 26 points with eight rebounds and eight assists. He made the right decision about whether to create for others or himself.

Against the Knicks, Cunningham's playmaking and shot-making ability will need to be on full display in the Garden. He will need to outduel Jalen Brunson in making plays for his team, and he will have to get past a tough, physical defender in OG Anunoby.

Oct 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Tough physcial defense

The biggest key for the Pistons to get a big win against the Knicks will be their physicality on the defensive side of the ball.

That has been their brand of basketball that has made them successful so far this season, and what all the players buy into.

The Pistons will play against the Knicks tonight at 8:00 p.m on Peacock in Madison Square Garden.