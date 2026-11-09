Pistons vs Wizards: Starting Lineups and a Deeper Look at Both Teams

The Detroit Pistons recently fell to the Los Angeles Lakers 121-116, but there were some bright spots in the loss.

The Pistons got great bench production from Kevin Huerter and Daniss Jenkins. The two combined for 55 points on 18-of-31 shooting from the field.

Cade Cunningham will look to bounce back against the Washington Wizards, who are off to a 4-6 start.

Nov 7, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) has his arm checked by trainers after getting cut during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A look at the Wizards

These two teams met in the preseason, where the Wizards pulled off a 114-108 overtime win.

This is an interesting team in the Eastern Conference, with a balanced attack of young and veteran players on their roster.

These players include Trae Young, AJ Dybansta, Anthony Davis, and Alex Sarr. This season, the number one overall pick has turned heads in the six games he has played, averaging 16 points on 43% from the field.

Trae Young is still a dynamic point guard in this league, averaging 18 points and second in the NBA in assists with nine. He struggled in their last contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder having four points on 1-6 shooting.

Anthony Davis is questionable tonight but has had a great start to this season for his new team. He is leading the team in points with 23.4, rebounds with 9.2 and steals with 1.4. This is an athletic and hungry team that the Pistons will have to be ready to match that energy.

Nov 8, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed (7) shoots the ball in the lane against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who can step up in back-to-back

I think Paul Reed needs to step up his game for the Pistons. Against the Lakers, Reed finished with eight points and 10 rebounds but only got eight shots.

He is someone that score the basketball at an efficient rate from the restricted area and be a beast on the boards.

Another player I think needs to step up in this game is John Collins. He finished with eight points and four rebounds, shooting 3-for-7 in the last game against the Lakers.

Both of these guys will need to play big against this tough, physical Washington squad, who will be looking to make a statement after a 114- 75 loss.

Nov 8, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives past Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Startling lineups

Pistons

G- Cade Cunningham

G- Ausar Thompson

F- Duncan Robinson

F- John Collins

C- Paul Reed

Wizards

G- Trae Young

G- Keyshawn George

F- AJ Dybansta

F- Anthony Davis (Game time Decision)

C-Alex Sarr

The Pistons will host the first of two straight meetings with the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena.