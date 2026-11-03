Pistons' Supporting Cast Makes Its Presence Felt in Dominant Win Over Hornets

Cade Cunningham took home the plaudits in the Detroit Pistons’ 124-91 demolition of the Charlotte Hornets, but the team’s performance tells a bigger story.

Cunningham scored a season-high 33 points as the Pistons put on arguably their best game of the season against the helpless Hornets.

Beyond Detroit’s golden child, the supporting cast did more than their part in the win, with multiple players standing out in what is becoming the norm in the early stages of the NBA season.

Let’s break down the supporting cast that made a play for the lead characters.

DUBS IN THE CHAT pic.twitter.com/Ug3PhXxcUS — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 3, 2026

Duncan Robinson makes his first start count

Duncan Robinson has a strong individual record against the Hornets, and in his first start for the Pistons, he continued that trend after a rough night in the previous game against the Brooklyn Nets.

After going 5-for-11 from the field and 2-for-7 from three-point range against the Nets, Robinson answered back emphatically by shooting 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and going for 24 points against Charlotte.

Robinson also contributed defensively, with three steals, showing he is adjusting well to coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s defensive-minded style of play, and it has shown early in the season, as Robinson hasn't let his shooting nights affect his overall game.

Against the Hornets, he showed the total package, logging win number 19 in his career over Charlotte with just five losses.

Reed and Holland II complement each other well

With Jalen Duren still out, Paul Reed continues to flourish in his place. The backup center had 11 points, but was at his best on the defensive end, acting as a brick wall that the Hornets just couldn’t get past.

Reed pulled down five boards and swatted away two shots. He was key in holding the Hornets to just 38.1% from the field, and his constant defensive stops gave Detroit multiple offensive opportunities, with Ron Holland II benefiting.

Holland also chipped in with 11 points, as he canned three triples in a solid showing.

Daniss Jenkins steps up

Daniss Jenkins needs to perform well, and it was great to see him command the bench unit overall, playing the role of secondary leader to main star Cunningham.

Jenkins dished out seven assists in just 23 minutes and, through that, didn’t need to do much offensively in terms of putting points on the board.

Though his shot wasn't falling heavily, his ball distribution was brilliant - serving as a critical floor general to widen the gap in the second half.