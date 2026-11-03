3 Pistons Players Who Stood Out In Win Over Hornets

The Detroit Pistons continue to prove they're one of the NBA’s top teams and are here to stay with a strong start to the season. For the second time in the last five days, the Pistons played the Charlotte Hornets, this time on the road at the Spectrum Center.

The Pistons improved to 6-1 with a dominating 124-91 win over the Hornets on Monday night. Much like their NBA Cup opener against the Brooklyn Nets, the Pistons used a strong third quarter to beat the Hornets by double digits.

Now set to head home to face LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers again on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena, here are the three Pistons players who stood out in the Hornets' win.

Cade Cunningham

Nov 2, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) brings the ball up court during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cade Cunningham dropped his second 30-plus-point performance of the season in Monday night’s win over the Hornets. Cunningham finished with 33 points, seven assists, and three rebounds on 13-of-20 shooting.

Cunningham also knocked down four three-pointers and was impressive on the defensive end, leading the team with five steals. Defense is what the Pistons thrive on as a team. It again helped them in Monday night’s win over the Hornets and will continue to do so throughout the season.

Duncan Robinson

Nov 2, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White (3) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just behind Cunningham in points scored for the Pistons was Duncan Robinson, who finished with 24 points and knocked down six three-pointers against the Hornets. As he did last season, Robinson continues to lead the Pistons in three-point shooting, and in Monday night’s win, Detroit shot 49 percent from beyond the arc.

To make it out of an Eastern Conference filled with several talented teams this season and reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2005, consistent three-point shooting is one of the several keys for the Pistons to do just that. So far, the Pistons are off to the right start.

Paul Reed

Oct 28, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) gets tied up by Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed (7) for a jump ball in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the absence of Jalen Duren, who has been sidelined for the last five games with a hamstring strain, Paul Reed continues to step up for the Pistons. In Monday night’s win, Reed was again a part of the Pistons' starting lineup, finishing with 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field.

With the possibility of Duren returning next week, as he’ll be re-evaluated, Reed looks to continue to step up for the Pistons as they hold on to their top two ranking in the Eastern Conference. Since Duren went down, Reed has scored in double figures in every game but one.