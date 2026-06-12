Tyler Herro Emerges As Potential Trade Candidate for Detroit Pistons

Another potential trade candidate has emerged for the Detroit Pistons this offseason. According to Evan Sidery, the Pistons have recently shown exploratory trade interest in Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro.

With the Pistons coming off a 2025-26 season, earning 60 regular-season wins and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, three-point shooting is a top priority for the Pistons. During this past season, they were among the worst three-point shooting teams in the NBA, one of several reasons they fell short of reaching the NBA Finals.

Adding a talented shooter like Herro could be the missing piece to the puzzle for the Pistons and help Detroit take the next step forward towards an NBA title, their first since 2004. This past season for the Heat, Herro averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, while shooting 37.8 percent from three-point range.

Based on recent events, it seems all but certain that Herro’s departure from the Heat this offseason is imminent. Several of Herro’s latest activities on social media have featured him interacting with posts about leaving the Heat. Could the Motor City be Herro’s new home next season? Here’s what a potential trade to acquire Herro could look like for the Pistons.

How Pistons Acquire Tyler Herro

Mar 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Pistons receive: Tyler Herro

Heat receive: Isaiah Stewart, Caris LeVert, a 2027 second-round pick

Acquiring Herro from the Heat won’t be as difficult as it will be for the Pistons to trade for some of the other potential marquee candidates, most notably Lauri Markkanen, Michael Porter Jr., and Trey Murphy III.

A potential Herro trade deal could result in the Pistons trading away Isaiah Stewart, Caris LeVert, and a 2027 second-round pick. LeVert has one more year remaining on his contract after signing with the Pistons last offseason, making him a tradable asset.

Potentially trading away a talented defender, and Isaiah Stewart would be a tough fit for the Pistons, but likely would be one of the only pathways Detroit could take if they believe acquiring Herro in the offseason is a move they can make.

While Herro’s addition will improve the Pistons' three-point shooting, one of the main concerns when acquiring him is his health. Herro only played in 33 games last season for the Heat as he dealt with fractured ribs and underwent a minor procedure on his right foot shortly after the end of Miami’s season.

However, when healthy, Herro is a player who can change the efficiency and scoring of an NBA team’s offense, and he looks to do that if traded to the Pistons.