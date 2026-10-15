Cade Cunningham has established himself as one of the best players in the league. The biggest concern with the Pistons is who is going to give him a boost this season.

Here are three players that can solidify themselves tonight with their roles on the team.

Oct 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ebuka Okorie (23) tries to keep the ball away from Phoenix Suns guard Kennedy Chandler (2) in the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Ebuka Okorie

Probably the one player who has the highest ceiling to help this team out as a rookie. In both of his preseason games he has made his case to be in the rotation this year.

Against the Suns he had only 10 minutes of action, but made them count as he finished with 7 points, going 3-for-4 from the field and made the game-winning layup to seal the deal 107-105.

the fact Ebuka Okorie didn’t even play until 10 min into the 4Q and:



- immediately hit a 3 when he came in

- 2 easy layups coming off PnR and the finish through traffic

- game winning bucket - up and under finish



at stanford, almost NONE of his shots, let alone 3s were… — Paige (@paigeotto_) October 6, 2026

Then, against the Wizards,s he would get more time with the ball and showcase what he can do. He finished with 14 points and 6 assists to be both team highs, in the 114-108 loss.

His elite shotmaking ability and playmaking ability can help this Pistons team when Cade Cunningham goes to the bench, and they need someone to initiate the offense.

Oct 10, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Isaiah Joe (17) attempts to dribble past Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) during the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Isaiah Joe

Isaiah Joe has had a rough two games with his new team but make no mistake: this guy can really play. Last season for the Thunder, he averaged 11 points per game, shooting 45% from the field and 42% from the 3-point range.

He provides great spacing and shot making for this Pistons offense, which is something they need. In his first two games for the Pistons, he has shot a combined 4-for-19 from the field, which is 21%, and from 3 he his shooting 1-for-13, which is 7%.

I think that if he breaks out and finds his shooting touch he will solidify his role as a great shooting spark off the bench alongside Duncan Robinson. He is just adjusting to his new team and I think he is a valuable piece for this team

Oct 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed (7) applies defensive pressure to Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) in the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Paul Reed

The last player is Paul Reed, who was the third string center last season but has now been the starting center every game thus far in the preseason.

Last season, he averaged 14 minutes a game, 8 points a game, to go with 5 rebounds and shooting 61% from the field.

In both of the preseason games he has a combined 21 points and 16 rebounds, shooting efficiently as well. He has a chance to continue to produce without Jalen Duren to become the backup big man.

All of these players have this game against the Timberwolves to prove to head coach J.B. Bickerstaff that they deserve to be on the court.