3 players to watch tonight against the Wizards

The Pistons were able to defeat the Phoenix Suns this past Monday, 107-105, with a game-winner coming from rookie Ebuka Okorie. Five different players scored double-digit points, with the Pistons outscoring the Suns 34-16 in the 3rd quarter after being down 68 to 50 at halftime.

They will play the Wizards later tonight at 7 p.m here are three players to look out for.

Year 3 Ron is here pic.twitter.com/Hu2hbgFTH1 — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) October 6, 2026

1.Ron Holland II

Ron Holland has shown great promise for this upcoming season, and after leading all scorers against the Suns, can he have another great performance?

Holland provides great defense to be paired with first-team all- defender Ausar Thompson wiil be nightmares for opposing offenses. Standing at 6ft 8, he has great length and athleticism.

In the game against the Suns, he finished with 14 points while shooting 4 for 12 from the field. He played in 78 games at about 20 minutes per game, and if he can develop some more confidence in the preseason showing off his ability to score while being able to defend, he can definetly earn some more mintues.

Oct 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ebuka Okorie (23) tries to keep the ball away from Phoenix Suns guard Kennedy Chandler (2) in the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Ebuka Okorie

The No. 17 pick got his first action in the NBA and did not disappoint Pistons fans. He finished the game with seven points going 3-4 from the field and scoring the game winning basket to give the Pistons the lead with 5.8 seconds to go.

Ebuka Okorie game winner pic.twitter.com/lZtSSaJjev — mm (@muhtxm) October 6, 2026

His ability to come off the pick and roll actions, along with dribble hand offs makes him standout. He finished with a plus seven in the plus minus category, but not only that, he made an immeidate impact with just 10 minutes of action.

Look to see his minutes increase tonight and the ball be in his hands a lot more controlling the game. He stands at just 6ft 1, but has a long wingspan to make up for it. He averaged 23 points per game in college so this kid can score the ball, just needs to be in his hands.

Oct 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Isaiah Joe (17) takes the ball up the court against the Phoenix Suns in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Isaiah Joe

The last player to watch is Isaiah Joe; for this one reason, he did not shoot the ball the best in the first game against the Suns. He shot 2 for 8 from the field and 1 for 6 from beyond the arc. A possibility for this could be that he is still getting used to playing for this new team.

Joe brings great shooting and championship experience to this Pistons squad that desperately needs outside shooting besides Duncan Robinson. I think he will be someone who has a lot better shooting output later on tonight.