The Pistons' Biggest Question Heading Into Training Camp Isn't Cade Cunningham

Jalen Duren had a breakout season for the Pistons, averaging 19.5 points per game and being 6th in rebounds in the NBA with 10.5 and shooting 65% from the field.

His stats significantly dropped in the playoffs, dropping down to 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds. After losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the playoffs in 7 games, the Pistons were prepared to give Duren the money he deserved.

As the offseason kept going on, he never signed a contract to be with the team, and with recent reports, he turned down a 5-year, 200-million-dollar contract, as now both Duren and the Pistons are at a stalemate.

The latest on Jalen Duren and the Pistons as deadline nears on his restricted free agency decision: pic.twitter.com/AclYIJn6sw — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 28, 2026

Detroit needs to have Duren on the squad if they want to compete for a championship. Cade Cunningham has proven he is a top-ten player in the game and after being ranked number 8 by ESPN, Duren is more valuable than ever.

The big man has great interior presence that can help Cunningham when he drives down the lane or in the pick-and-roll for lob finishes.

Last season, Duren was a first-time All-Star and made the All-NBA 3rd team. He was also the leader in the league with points without a three-pointer. His ability to bring toughness inside the paint and to be able to finish off of lobs will be essential to their offense.

Losing Isiah Steward the Pistons need all the size they can have.

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and center Jalen Duren (0) during player introductions before the game against the Orlando Magic during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cade Cunningham might not be the biggest question heading into training camp but there are some things he does need to get better at.

After having a breakout season, being named an All-Star and an All-NBA 1st teamer, Cunningham looks to be the face moving forward.

The one big question with Cunningham is whether he can limit his turnovers, being a high-usage player in the league with 33.1.

Cunningham has a stat he will most likely love to forget for this upcoming season, as he averaged just over 5 turnovers per game in the playoffs, which was the most ever by a player in a ten-game span.

Cade Cunningham on Jalen Duren's contract negotiations with the Detroit Pistons:



"That's my brother." pic.twitter.com/hQnfVo91ii — ESPN (@espn) September 28, 2026

The good news for Pistons fans is that Cade Cunningham tells the media that Duren is "his brother" and that no matter what happens off the court, he is going to be there for him no matter what.

Jalen Duren playing for the Pistons next season will dramatically improve their chances to build after being the number one team in the East last season, but time will tell when he decides to sign or if he wants to go somewhere else.