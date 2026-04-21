Two Detroit Pistons Adjustments That Will Decide Game 2

After suffering a stunning Game 1 first-round series loss to the Orlando Magic, falling 112-101, the Detroit Pistons are looking to adjust the mistakes that cost them in their 11th straight home playoff defeat, an NBA record.

What worked so well for the Magic in Game 1 and should be a concern for the Pistons moving forward in the series is that Orlando beat Detroit at their own game.

The Magic were more physical and better defensively, two strengths that have helped the Pistons thrive throughout the season. Here are the adjustments the Pistons could make in Game 2.

Giving Ausar Thompson More Playing Time

Apr 12, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Heading into Game 2, one of the struggles that the Pistons look to adjust is their defensive game plan against Paolo Banchero. In Sunday night’s win for the Magic, Banchero lit up the Pistons, scoring 23 points while shooting 8-of-15 from the field.

As the series progresses, Banchero will be a threat to the Pistons, and their defense against him will be key. Ausar Thompson has proven that he needs to be on the court in key moments, and assigning him to defend Banchero could benefit the Pistons.

In addition to his eight points, seven rebounds, and one assist in the Game 1 loss to the Magic, Thompson had a remarkable impact defensively for the Pistons. Fans would like to see him on the court more often moving forward, as he played only 25 minutes in Game 1.

As a recent finalist for the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year, losing to Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, it only makes sense that Thompson is more involved in coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s playoff rotation, resulting in him receiving higher minutes.

If the Game 1 loss taught the Pistons anything, it is that Bickerstaff needs to adjust his rotation, and putting Thompson in situations where he can make an impact isn’t the only thing that could potentially be adjusted.

Re-Inserting Paul Reed In Pistons Rotation

Apr 6, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff talks with forward Paul Reed (7) during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

After not playing in Game 1, the Pistons should put Paul Reed back into the rotation. Reed receiving playing time would give Detroit’s defense more energy moving forward. In addition to Thompson leading the Pistons defensively, Reed has also been a critical piece to Detroit’s success on defense.

His energy and toughness are strengths the Pistons need to utilize, especially if they look to bounce back in Game 2. In his last appearance in the Pistons' regular-season finale win over the Indiana Pacers, which helped Detroit secure 60 wins, Reed led the team with 26 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

Reed also recorded three blocks and three steals, which is yet another reason why he needs to be back in the playoff rotation. The Pistons aim to bounce back against the Magic and tie the series at 1. The tip-off between the Pistons and Magic is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET with the game broadcast on ESPN.