When Ebuka Okorie and the Detroit Pistons Will Face the NBA's Top Five Draft Picks

Having traded up from No. 21 to No. 17 to select point guard Ebuka Okorie, the Pistons now have another exciting young prospect on their roster.

Okorie will be in a guard rotation with the likes of Cade Cunningham and Daniss Jenkins, but his first-round selection means that the rookie will have plenty of opportunities to share the court with some of the biggest names from his draft class.

The Pistons’ 2026/27 schedule is now set, with their rookie set to face each of the top five picks from this year's draft at least twice.

Here are the dates that Pistons fans should have circled ahead of the regular season.

Pistons vs. Wizards, AJ Dybantsa - [9/11, 12/11, 4/11]

Jun 25, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards first round draft pick and number one overall pick AJ Dybantsa (left) poses for a photo with his jersey and Wizards general manager Will Dawkins (right) during a press conference at InterContinental Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It won’t take long for the Pistons and Okorie to take on this year's No. 1 pick, AJ Dybantsa, as they play each other twice within the first month.

Dybantsa was the consensus number one after establishing himself as the most highly regarded player in the class, and now has the opportunity to flourish alongside the likes of experienced pros Anthony Davis and Trae Young.

With three meetings between the sides this season, these are likely to be some of the most notable matchups on Detroit’s schedule.

Pistons vs. Jazz, Darryn Peterson - [10/1, 15/2]

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the second pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson after he was selected by the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Okorie will face No. 2 pick Darryn Peterson twice during his rookie campaign.

Peterson had a tumultuous collegiate season at Kansas, where injuries blighted the majority of his spell. Despite this, he still landed in Utah after Dybantsa went first overall and looks set to form an exciting backcourt with Keyonte George.

These two meetings will give Okorie a chance to test himself against the best guard in the class, in what should be a better season for the Jazz and co.

Pistons vs. Grizzlies, Cameron Boozer - [2/12, 6/4]

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the third pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Duke forward Cameron Boozer after he was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cameron Boozer, the No. 3 pick, will also face the Pistons twice throughout the regular season.

Cameron, son of former NBA forward Carlos Boozer, enters the NBA following a very impressive season with the Duke Blue Devils, where he was awarded both the John R. Wooden and the Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year awards.

The Pistons and Okorie will first face Boozer at the start of December, with both rookies expected to have settled in by that point.

Pistons vs. Bulls, Caleb Wilson - [26/12, 02/02, 01/03, 02/04]

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the fourth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson after he was selected by the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit has four games against Caleb Wilson and the Chicago Bulls - more than any other team on this list.

Wilson’s athleticism and two-way upside have seen him draw comparisons to Kevin Garnett throughout the draft process, with many excited to see how he develops under Tiago Splitter.

Due to the number of matchups between the two, Wilson, selected No. 4 overall, could become one of the most familiar rookies to Okorie throughout the regular season.

Pistons vs. Clippers, Keaton Wagler - [09/02, 29/03]

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the fifth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Illinois guard Keaton Wagler after he was selected by the Los Angeles Clippers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finally, Detroit will meet No. 5 pick Keaton Wagler and the Los Angeles Clippers twice.

Despite not having the same reputation as the four picked before him, Wagler is a very crafty combo guard who has had a lot of faith invested in him by the Clippers organisation.

The Pistons will have to wait a long time to play Wagler, though, with the first contest between the two teams being in the middle of February.