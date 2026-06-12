Why New York Knicks NBA Finals Dominance Should Make Detroit Pistons Fans Feel Better

The sports world is still buzzing about the New York Knicks' historic 29-point comeback on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the NBA Finals over the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks head back to San Antonio on Saturday night, one win away from their first NBA championship since 1973, a title that generations of New York fans have been waiting for.

Whether or not the Knicks win the title, making the NBA Finals is a milestone the Pistons hope to reach come June of 2027. If anything, the Knicks' dominance in the Finals should give the Pistons confidence about their potential to compete and win an NBA championship in the future.

What Knicks NBA Finals Run Means For Pistons

Feb 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) is guarded by New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Pistons, who earned the No. 1 seed and reached 60 regular-season wins, came one victory short of facing the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Pistons lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, which featured a disappointing 125-94 Game 7 meltdown on their home court.

Given how the Pistons dominated the Knicks in the regular season, sweeping them 3-0, many Detroit fans feel they would’ve beaten New York in a potential Eastern Conference Finals matchup. While regular-season success against an opponent doesn’t always carry over to a postseason series, Pistons fans are left wondering what could’ve been.

In their three regular-season matchups, the Pistons won by 15-plus points in every game against the Knicks, a strength they looked to build off of in a playoff series with the Knicks. Unfortunately for the Pistons, they never got that opportunity, as it's the Knicks that look to be on their way to an NBA championship. Fortunately for the Pistons, there are steps they can take this offseason to be in the position the Knicks are right now, one win away from a title.

What Pistons Must Do To Take Step Forward This Offseason

May 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles against Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Dean Wade (32) in the second half during game seven of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Given how their season ended against the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, it's clear that the Pistons need to add more to reach the NBA Finals and win their first championship since 2004.

The city of Detroit has not seen one of its four professional sports franchises win a title since the Red Wings won the Stanley Cup in 2008. Fans are eager for a championship parade down Woodward, and many feel the Pistons give the city its best shot at a title.

To make that dream a reality, the Pistons enter the offseason in need of improving their three-point shooting and providing Cade Cunningham with his co-star. Pistons general manager Trajan Langdon is under pressure to make those additions this offseason, which could help Detroit get to where the Knicks are right now. The question is, will he?