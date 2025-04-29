Former Raptors Guard Nearly Plays Hero for Rockets
Fred VanVleet gave Houston a chance.
The former Toronto Raptors guard caught the inbound pass with four seconds to go in the fourth and raced up the sideline for a chance to force overtime. For a moment, it looked like he might get an open look after blowing past Kevon Looney, with Gary Payton II trailing behind.
But it was not to be.
VanVleet’s off-balance heave missed completely, sealing a 109-106 loss to the Golden State Warriors and dropping the Houston Rockets into a 3-1 series hole.
Despite the ending, it was a strong night for the veteran point guard. VanVleet poured in 25 points on 8-for-13 shooting, knocking down 8-of-12 from deep. He hit a game-tying three with 1:20 remaining and added six assists in 40 minutes, keeping Houston in the fight against a Warriors team led by Jimmy Butler, who returned from injury with 27 points.
Now the Rockets will head home for Game 5 on Wednesday, needing a win to keep their season alive.
Mitchell Wraps Up Season in Blowout Loss, Eyes Free Agency
Davion Mitchell capped off an impressive finish to his season Monday night, even as the Miami Heat were swept out of the playoffs in a 138-83 Game 4 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The former Toronto Raptors guard scored eight points and recorded five assists in 35 minutes, hitting a buzzer-beating three to close the first quarter and briefly halt Cleveland’s early run.
The series ended in disappointment, but Mitchell’s time in Miami was anything but a failure. After falling out of the rotation in Toronto and being traded at the deadline, the 26-year-old found new life with the Heat. He earned starts in the postseason and emerged as a steady contributor through the play-in and playoffs.
Mitchell now heads into unrestricted free agency having reestablished himself as a reliable rotation piece on a postseason roster.