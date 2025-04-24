Ex-Raptors Roundup: Fred Gets Feisty, Davion Rallies, and Celtics Too Much for Joseph
VanVleet Helps Lead Rockets to Game 2 Victory
Fred VanVleet didn’t shoot well in Game 2, but he played a key role in helping the Houston Rockets even their first-round series against the Golden State Warriors. The former Raptors All-Star posted 7 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals in 42 minutes as Houston secured a 109-94 win on Wednesday night.
VanVleet went just 2-for-8 from the field and 1-for-7 from deep, continuing his cold stretch to start the series. Even so, he controlled the pace, defended well, and helped steady a young Rockets team that leaned on Jalen Green’s 38-point outburst to bounce back.
Tensions boiled over in the fourth quarter when VanVleet and Draymond Green exchanged words during a stoppage. The two had to be separated by teammates, adding a bit more edge to an already physical matchup.
With the series tied 1-1, Houston will head to Golden State looking to steal one on the road. VanVleet hasn’t found his scoring touch yet, but his poise and leadership continue to set the tone for a young Rockets squad.
Mitchell's Late Rally Not Enough for Heat
Miami may be heading home down 0-2, but Davion Mitchell delivered a standout performance in Game 2. The former Toronto Raptors guard scored 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and came alive in the fourth quarter, pouring in 14 points to lead a furious rally that cut Cleveland’s 19-point lead down to two.
Mitchell’s relentless pressure on both ends energized the Heat, pushing the pace and creating scoring chances while Tyler Herro rested. His late burst gave Miami a real chance to steal the game, but the Cavaliers held on for a 121-112 win. As the series shifts to South Beach, Mitchell is giving the Heat something to build on.
Joseph Not Nearly Enough For Magic vs. Celtics
Cory Joseph looked a little better for Orlando in Game 2, finishing with 7 points on 3-of-6 shooting in 23 minutes with three assists and a pair of steals.
But the result felt familiar. The Magic fell 109-100 to a Celtics team playing without Jayson Tatum, and now trail 2-0 heading back to Orlando. Joseph did his job adequately, but Boston’s talent and physicality continue to overwhelm a young Magic group that looks headed for an early exit.