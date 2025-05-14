Former Raptors All-Star Expect to Be Among Trade Candidates This Offseason
DeMar DeRozan’s time in Sacramento might be short-lived
The Sacramento Kings are expected to explore the trade market for the former Toronto Raptors All-Star, who has two years and $50.5 million remaining on his deal, according to Jake Fischer. Sacramento acquired DeRozan in a three-team sign-and-trade last offseason involving the San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls. At the time, it was viewed as a win-now move for a team trying to stay competitive in the Western Conference.
But the roster has shifted quickly.
At this past season’s trade deadline, the Kings sent De’Aaron Fox to San Antonio and brought in Zach LaVine as part of a broader retooling effort. The early returns have been mixed. DeRozan and LaVine never quite clicked during their time together in Chicago, and there’s little evidence the pairing is working better in Sacramento. The fit remains awkward, and the Kings are without a clear path forward.
With Scott Perry now overseeing basketball operations and the team’s first-round pick at No. 13 officially headed to Atlanta, Sacramento appears to be at a crossroads.
A return to Toronto feels unlikely. While Raptors still hold deep admiration for DeRozan after his nine seasons with the team, the timing of a return makes little sense. He’s 35 and doesn’t align with Toronto’s youth-oriented rebuild. His fit next to Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram would be questionable, and he’s unlikely to move the needle significantly for a team trying to rejoin the playoff mix.
DeRozan remains a reliable scorer and could still help a contender in need of offensive poise and experience. Whether Sacramento finds a trade partner remains to be seen, but clarity should come in the next few months.