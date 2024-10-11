Insider Shares Update on Former Raptors Center & Lakers Trade Talks
The Los Angeles Lakers continue to wait for Christian Koloko to be medically cleared.
Despite the green light from Koloko's own doctors and Lakers doctors, the former Toronto Raptors center has yet to be granted permission to return to the NBA by the league's Fitness-to-Play panel of doctors, ESPN's Shams Charania reported. Koloko has been sidelined since before last season with a blood clotting issue that forced Toronto to part ways with the sophomore big man.
Once cleared, Koloko will join the Lakers on a two-way contract where he's expected to be a part of Los Angeles' center rotation once he's up to speed.
In the meantime, the Lakers are said to be searching for another center who can bolster their frontcourt rotation alongside Anthony Davis. The Lakers continue to be without Christian Wood, their offseason center addition who is battling injuries, and their depth is being tested already.
It's far too early for teams to begin engaging in serious trade talks, but Raptors center Jakob Poeltl is one name to potentially keep an eye on in trade discussions should Toronto start the season slowly. Poeltl showed how important he is to the Raptors last season, but if Toronto is looking to take a step back this year, a deal involving Poeltl would make sense.
The Lakers are narrowly below the second tax apron and would therefore need to send out equal to or less than $19.5 million in salary in order to acquire Poeltl this season. He has two years left on his contract including this one before a player option in 2026-27.
The NBA trade deadline will take place on Feb. 6 for this season.