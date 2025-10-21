Raptors take massive leap in NBA power rankings
The Toronto Raptors are going into the season with a lot of optimism after a solid preseason. The Raptors went 4-2 in their exhibition games and didn't lose a matchup by more than four points.
Toronto's run in the preseason prompted CBS Sports writer Colin Ward-Henninger to push the team up five spots in his final power rankings before the start of the season. The Raptors ended up at No. 21 on the list.
"If you had Toronto's starting five (Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl) on your fantasy team, you'd be buzzing heading into this season," Ward-Henninger wrote.
"In reality, however, it's hard to see how the pieces are going to fit together offensively, and how they're going to cobble together a passable defense. That being said, the talent is there, and -- especially in this era of tankdom -- you have to credit a team for going for it."
Raptors have biggest jump in NBA power rankings
The Raptors moved up five spots, signaling the biggest move up for any team in Ward-Henninger's power rankings. The only teams that ranked below the Raptors were the New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets.
The teams above are considered to be the "bottom third" of the league's hierarchy and the likeliest teams to end up in the lottery and miss the Play-In Tournament. Based on these power rankings, the Raptors are the 11th-best team in the East, which places them just outside of the playoff picture.
The Raptors will have to find ways to move up even further, but the preseason has given the team a lot of positives to hang their hat on. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic will keep his team competitive, and on some nights, that may be enough to pull out a win against a team that is not giving a 100 percent effort.
If the Raptors can find a way to benefit from the addition of Brandon Ingram while also staying healthy as a whole, the team could continue to climb the ladder and become one of the surprise teams in the NBA.
The Raptors begin their season tomorrow as they travel to the Peachtree State to take on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.