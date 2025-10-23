All Raptors

Why Raptors rookie Collin Murray-Boyles didn't play vs. Hawks

The Toronto Raptors played in their preseason opener without rookie first-round pick Collin Murray-Boyles.

Jeremy Brener

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles drives past Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles drives past Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. / Bob Frid-Imagn Images
In this story:

Toronto Raptors rookie Collin Murray-Boyles is still waiting to make his NBA debut after sitting out of the team's season opener against the Atlanta Hawks.

Murray-Boyles went through a pre-game workout, but the Raptors opted to keep him on the sidelines as a precaution following a forearm injury he suffered during the preseason.

Collin Murray-Boyles stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the ninth pick by the Toronto Raptors
Collin Murray-Boyles stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the ninth pick by the Toronto Raptors. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Murray-Boyles sits with forearm injury

The Raptors view Murray-Boyles as a key part of their future, so being cautious with him to start the season isn't much of a surprise. He had been limited in practice for a few days leading up to the game against the Hawks, so the Raptors likely want him to progress a little further before putting him in action.

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster explained why the team is high on Murray-Boyles.

“Very rarely do you see a rookie coming in and impact the game in a positive way. I think the one area he can do, and is probably the best way for rookies, is on the defensive end," Webster said in his media day press conference h/t NBA Analysis Network.

“He’s incredibly disruptive defensively, and we’ve seen that here in September. You saw it in college, you saw it in Summer League.

“So I think that probably would be the incentive for the coaches to put him in the game."

The Raptors feel Murray-Boyles is an NBA-ready defender despite not playing in a professional game yet, but they know how taxing a rookie season can be on a first-year player's body.

“But he’s got a long way to go. I think he’s still got a 20 year old body. He’s still getting used to [it], he hasn’t even been on a road trip yet in the NBA, but I think, yeah, you’ll see on the defensive end is where he’ll really make his impact," Webster said.

Murray-Boyles will likely continue to make progress with his injury, meaning his debut shouldn't be too far down the line. The Raptors played 11 players without Murray-Boyles in their 138-118 win against the Atlanta Hawks, but the rookie forward out of South Carolina should have a chance to carve out a role.

Murray-Boyles' next chance to make his debut will come on Friday when the Raptors compete in their home opener against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena.

Read More Toronto Raptors On SI

feed

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News