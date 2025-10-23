Why Raptors rookie Collin Murray-Boyles didn't play vs. Hawks
Toronto Raptors rookie Collin Murray-Boyles is still waiting to make his NBA debut after sitting out of the team's season opener against the Atlanta Hawks.
Murray-Boyles went through a pre-game workout, but the Raptors opted to keep him on the sidelines as a precaution following a forearm injury he suffered during the preseason.
Murray-Boyles sits with forearm injury
The Raptors view Murray-Boyles as a key part of their future, so being cautious with him to start the season isn't much of a surprise. He had been limited in practice for a few days leading up to the game against the Hawks, so the Raptors likely want him to progress a little further before putting him in action.
Raptors general manager Bobby Webster explained why the team is high on Murray-Boyles.
“Very rarely do you see a rookie coming in and impact the game in a positive way. I think the one area he can do, and is probably the best way for rookies, is on the defensive end," Webster said in his media day press conference h/t NBA Analysis Network.
“He’s incredibly disruptive defensively, and we’ve seen that here in September. You saw it in college, you saw it in Summer League.
“So I think that probably would be the incentive for the coaches to put him in the game."
The Raptors feel Murray-Boyles is an NBA-ready defender despite not playing in a professional game yet, but they know how taxing a rookie season can be on a first-year player's body.
“But he’s got a long way to go. I think he’s still got a 20 year old body. He’s still getting used to [it], he hasn’t even been on a road trip yet in the NBA, but I think, yeah, you’ll see on the defensive end is where he’ll really make his impact," Webster said.
Murray-Boyles will likely continue to make progress with his injury, meaning his debut shouldn't be too far down the line. The Raptors played 11 players without Murray-Boyles in their 138-118 win against the Atlanta Hawks, but the rookie forward out of South Carolina should have a chance to carve out a role.
Murray-Boyles' next chance to make his debut will come on Friday when the Raptors compete in their home opener against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena.