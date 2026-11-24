The Toronto Raptors are shaking their heads after a 116-111 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks inside Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors were coming off a major high after beating the Detroit Pistons on the road in their NBA Cup matchup. Seeing the one-win Bucks on their schedule next gave them a chance to build some momentum, and they got an extra boost with Collin Murray-Boyles rejoining the lineup. However, they ran into a hungry Bucks team that has been searching for its first win since October 26, but they ultimately fell short.

Here's a look at the winners and losers from the matchup.

Winner: Scottie Barnes

Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes controls the ball as Milwaukee Bucks guard Nate Ament tries to defend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scottie Barnes continued to carry the load on both ends of the floor for the Raptors. He scored 31 points to lead the team, shooting 12 of 25 from the floor. He also dished out eight assists, with two steals and four blocks. Barnes is operating with very limited help on the court, and it could not have been more apparent in the game.

Barnes is proving how important he is to the Raptors, but he is also showing how necessary it is to put the right players around them. Otherwise, it doesn't lead to winning basketball.

Loser: Jamal Shead

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead controls the ball as Milwaukee Bucks guard Kasparas Jakucionis tries to defend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jamal Shead struggled to have his usual impact on the defensive side of the floor, while he finished in double figures with 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the floor and 3-of-4 from downtown. He was a team-worst -14, and his minutes allowed the Bucks to creep back in when they were trailing and ultimately pull off a win.

It's become a pattern now: the Raptors are building double-digit leads and still not able to come out with a win. The bench has to do its part to hold leads, but that wasn't the case tonight.

Loser: Immanuel Quickley

Toronto Raptors Immanuel Quickley dribbles against the Orlando Magic. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Immanuel Quickley struggled mightily from the offensive end of the floor. He made just 5 of 17 shots, and only 2 of his 10 looks from downtown found the bottom of the net. The Raptors are counting on him to be more efficient on offense, especially with RJ Barrett and Leonard on the sidelines, but his inability to do so has hurt the Raptors in this game.

The team shot just 43 per cent from the field and 36 per cent from beyond the three-point line. The Bucks shot around 50 per cent in both metrics, and that ultimately was the reason behind the loss.

Loser: Collin Murray-Boyles

Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles drives to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner tries to defend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Collin Murray-Boyles returned to the floor after missing the last game against the Pistons, but he was unable to contribute like he normally does. While he led the team with 10 rebounds, he only made 3 of his 10 shots from the field for six points, which is below the 9.3 points per game he was averaging going into the contest.

The Raptors hope CMB will be able to bounce back, as they need him to be a consistent factor off the bench. If he isn't, it severely limits the Raptors' ceiling.

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