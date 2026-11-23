The Toronto Raptors opened the season with a respectable 5-4 record through their first nine games, but the team's recent struggles have surged a tumble down Power Rankings lists. The Raptors shook a six-game losing streak with a 105-102 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, but have still faced a noticeable decline over recent weeks.

We'll explore Toronto's standing in multiple Power Rankings list, with takeaways from the team's performance heading into game No. 17 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

NBA.com

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl and forward Scottie Barnes celebrates in the second half against the Detroit Pistons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week: 18 | This Week: 20

"After losing six straight games (four of them within five points in the last five minutes), the Raptors finally came up big in the clutch, scoring on their final seven possessions to edge the Pistons in Detroit on Friday. That was their first win over a team that currently has a winning record, and they’re the only team with a losing record and a positive point differential," John Schuhmann wrote.

NBC Sports

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard dribbles as Washington Wizards center Felix Okpara defends | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week: 20 | This Week: 21

"In the Raptors’ win over the Pistons this week (snapping a six-game losing streak), Quickley stepped up with his best playmaking game of the season, dishing out 10 assists to go with his 18 points. He had the ball in his hands more and ran the pick-and-roll masterfully, finding open shooters and rolling bigs. Until Kawhi Leonard returns, Toronto needs more of that," Kurt Helin wrote.

The Athletic

Toronto Raptors forward-guard Scottie Barnes dunks in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week: 19 | This Week: 20

"It’s been a difficult start to the season for the Raptors, one exacerbated by Kawhi Leonard’s extended absence, which has made the games that Barnes and RJ Barrett miss hurt that much more. But Barnes is back for now, and he has decided to get all the buckets. Barnes already has six games this season with at least 10 field goals, including his most important performance of the season in Detroit, converting 14 field goals without a 3-point attempt to help the Raptors snap a six-game losing streak," Law Murray wrote.

The Takeaways

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes dribbles the ball against New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

My biggest takeaway from the Power Rankings roundup is the glaring trend of Toronto's fall. In every rankings list we reviewed, the Raptors fell at least one spot, dealing with notable concerns amid the team's lackluster 6-10 start to the season.

Scottie Barnes has shouldered significant responsibility on both ends of the floor, while contributors like Jamal Shead and Immanuel Quickley have boasted key performances despite the team's recent skid. Quickley tallied his best performance of the season in the win over Detroit, racking up 18 points and 10 assists while shooting 60 per cent from the field on Friday night.

With stars like Kawhi Leonard, RJ Barrett and Collin Murray-Boyles each dealing with injuries during the week, Toronto needs Barnes and Quickley to continue surging heading into Week 7. Monday's matchup against Milwaukee will set a reliable forecast for the team's three-game slate this week.

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